August 31, 2021

Fairmount Vintage Flea Market setting up at Eastern State Penitentiary this September

It is the largest outdoor flea market in Philadelphia and will feature furniture, collectibles, jewelry, glassware and more

By Hannah Kanik
The city's largest outdoor flea market will be outside Eastern State Penitentiary on Sept. 11. It will feature more than 100 vendors selling things like vintage items, furniture, jewelry and glassware.

The largest outdoor flea market in Philadelphia sets up shop on Saturday, Sept. 11 around the historic Eastern State Penitentiary. 

The Fairmount Vintage Flea Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature more than 100 vendors selling everything from antiques, collectibles and vintage clothing to fine jewelry, artwork and vinyls.

Admission to the flea market is free, and parking will be available at a lot located at 2201 Fairmount Ave. The Eastern State Penitentiary is located at 2027 Fairmount Ave. 

If it rains on Saturday, the market will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitors can call the 24-hour information line at (215) 625-FLEA that weekend for information on rain-caused cancelations. 

All proceeds from the market will go to benefit the Bache-Martin School, located in Fairmount. 


Fairmount Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 11
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

