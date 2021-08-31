Fairmount Vintage Flea Market setting up at Eastern State Penitentiary this September

The largest outdoor flea market in Philadelphia sets up shop on Saturday, Sept. 11 around the historic Eastern State Penitentiary.

The Fairmount Vintage Flea Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature more than 100 vendors selling everything from antiques, collectibles and vintage clothing to fine jewelry, artwork and vinyls.

Admission to the flea market is free, and parking will be available at a lot located at 2201 Fairmount Ave. The Eastern State Penitentiary is located at 2027 Fairmount Ave.

If it rains on Saturday, the market will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitors can call the 24-hour information line at (215) 625-FLEA that weekend for information on rain-caused cancelations.

All proceeds from the market will go to benefit the Bache-Martin School, located in Fairmount.





