August 26, 2021

Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food

Guests can get a free mango lassi and appetizer at the grand opening event from Aug. 27-29

Three new Kurry Shack locations are opening across Philadelphia on Friday in three different neighborhoods: Rittenhouse, Francisville and Old City.

One of Philadelphia's newest, locally-owned Indian restaurants is opening new locations in three neighborhoods in the city on Friday.

Kurry Shack is opening restaurants in Rittenhouse, Francisville and Old City. Two more locations are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Kurry Shack features homestyle North Indian-influenced cooking, with dishes like chicken tikka masala, mango cheesecake and lamb chops.

To celebrate the openings, all of the restaurant's new locations will offer a free mango lassi and free appetizer per party through the entire weekend, Friday through Sunday.

The new locations join the city's first Kurry Shack located in South Philly, which opened right before the COVID-19 pandemic. It now has expanded hours, indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Shafri Gaffar owned and operated Makhani in Old City and was a partner at Tandoor in Philadelphia before opening Kurry Shack.

"Ever since I did Tanoor and Makhani, I wanted to open my own version of a fast-casual neighborhood Indian restaurant," Gaffar said. "I wanted to do it on my own and on my own terms – with a menu I picked with chef – in a colorful and hip dining room, with traditional dishes and some unique dishes you can't get anywhere else. Kurry Shack is come-as-you-are and designed with the neighborhood in mind. Everyone is welcome and we hope each is a home away from home to our patrons throughout the city."

Kurry Shack Owner Shafri GaffarEddy Marenco/Courtesy

Kurry Shack owner Shafri Gaffar was born in Bangladesh and moved to Philadelphia when he was five years old.

Gaffar said each of the restaurants will feature unique menu items specific to each neighborhood, and the indoor and outdoor decorations and layout are unique to each location.

Each restaurant has secret menu items and touch screen ordering technology. Also, they are BYO.

The Francisville restaurant, located at 1839 Poplar St., will be in the former Gin and Pop and features a kombucha bar, lamb chops and capacity to seat up to 60 guests.

The Rittenhouse location, at 2101 Chestnut St., will focus on takeout and delivery, offering lunch specials under $10 for workers.

Old City's restaurant, located at 6 N. Third St., will pay homage to Gaffar's signature dishes from Makhani with a special menu. It will take over the Gianfranco Pizza Rustica restaurant. 

All three new locations will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kurry Shack Grand Opening

Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 
11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Price varies
Francisville1839 Poplar St.
Old City: 6 N. Third St.
Rittenhouse: 2101 Chestnut St.

