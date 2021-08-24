More Events:

August 24, 2021

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall

The event is the first in a series of 10 celebrating the brewery's 10th anniversary

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival Uncommon Individual Foundation/for PhillyVoice

Evil Genius Brewing Co. is hosting events throughout the fall to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary.

Evil Genius Beer Co. is bringing a series of events to its location in Fishtown this fall, starting off with a family-friendly food truck festival.

The Food Truck Festival on Front Street is coming up on Sept. 9 and will run from 6-9 p.m. The brewery will be hosting 10 events, dubbed #TenforTen, which runs through the fall to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary. 

Six food trucks will set up shop outside Evil Genius Beer Co.'s brewery location on North Front Street between the corners of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street.

Guests can expect everything from breakfast food to dessert. Food vendors will include Red Stone Pizza, Dr. Wutzi and Lil' Pop Shop. 

All ages are encouraged to attend, but only those 21-plus will be able to drink Evil Genius's offerings.

Proof of vaccination is required to enter the indoor taproom, but all are welcome to the outdoor festival in the street and the brewery's beer garden.

The festival is just one part of the company's celebration. They will be hosting night bazaars, Eagles tailgates and will have special collaborations, which the company will post more details on its Instagram throughout the fall.

Evil Genius Beer Co. was founded in 2011 by Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward and now offers 19 different core and seasonal beers that it distributes to seven states. It is Philadelphia's second-largest brewery. Yards Brewing Co. is No. 1.

Food Truck Festival on Front Street

Thursday, Sept. 9 
6-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Evil Genius Beer Company
1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

