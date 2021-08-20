Dilworth Park's fall lineup includes Harvest Weekend, hay maze, local vendors

Fall is just around the corner, and several seasonal events are coming to Dilworth Park to celebrate the autumn season this September and October.

The park outside City Hall will be decked out with hay bales, cornstalks and pumpkins for Harvest Weekend from Oct. 8-10. There also will be a variety of other family-friendly and free events throughout the season.

Fans of the Made in Philadelphia Market that features locally-made goods can shop the stalls in mid-October during Harvest Weekend.

Both the market and the Harvest weekend activities will run from noon to 8 p.m.

The full list of activities at Dilworth Park this fall is listed below. As for food and drink, Air Grille is currently open through Oct. 11, and will reopen on Nov. 6. There are also grab-and-go items from the Dilworth Park Cafe, including Sweet Nina's Banana Pudding and Bassett’s Ice Cream.

Center City Fit

Instructors and trainers from Optimal Sport lead free Zumba classes Monday nights and Boot Camp on Tuesdays.

The classes are available now and run through Oct. 12. The workouts start at 6 p.m.

Live @ Lunch presented by PNC

Free, outdoor, lunchtime concerts are heading to PNC Terrace. Performers go on at noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays for a one-hour set from Sept. 8 to Oct. 14.

Philadelphia Marketplace

A collection of retailers, small businesses and makers will set up weekly pop-ups on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. in Dilworth Park through Oct. 2.

Hay Maze on the Greenfield Lawn

To celebrate the arrival of autumn, a limited-time pop-up will give city dwellers the chance to experience fall on the farm. The maze is open daily from Oct. 1-10.

Harvest Weekend

Visitors can enjoy the essential elements of autumn like hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and more during Harvest Weekend. There will be live entertainment from local bands, DJs and a professional pumpkin carving demonstration.

Guests can make apple cider and watch roaming circus performers at the park. There will be bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels and a stein-holding contest Sunday afternoon, also.

Harvest weekend runs from Oct. 8-10 from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market

The fall market will run the same weekend as Harvest Weekend and feature a variety of local artisans that will display unique finds like paintings, jewelry, crafts and more.

The market is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8-10.