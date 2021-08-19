More Events:

August 19, 2021

Simone Biles, Olympic teammates heading to Philly for Gold Over America Tour

The 'gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular' is coming to the Wells Fargo Center this fall

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Gymnastics
Gold Over America Tour Jerry Metellus/Courtesy

U.S. Olympic stars will perform live at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this fall during the Gold Over America Tour. The tour, led by Simone Biles, is described as a 'gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.'

Some of the best gymnasts in the U.S. are heading to Philadelphia this November for the Gold Over America Tour (yes, that's a GOAT reference) following their Olympic stint earlier this year.

Fans will have the chance to see Simone Biles, as well as some of her teammates on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner from Team USA will join Biles on the tour.

A tour invitation was extended to all-around champion Sunisa Lee. Biles said Lee is focusing on her freshman year of Auburn University, according to the Associated Press, although a cameo may be possible.

RELATED: Doggy Yoga to take place at the Bourse for National Yoga Month | Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day | Philly 10K runners must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Other athletic superstars participating include Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee.

The high-energy, "gymnastics-meets-pop-concert" style tour will visit 35 cities across North America and feature live performances, personal videos and social media interactions.

Organizers say the show highlights the athletes' values of mental health awarenesspositive body image, self-confidence, empowerment and friendship.

"The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment," Biles said in a press release. "The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes."

Tickets are on sale now. Those who purchase the Gold Squad Premium Upgrade will have the opportunity to dance in the show finale with the gymnasts.

The Gold Over America Tour kicks off on Sept. 21 and ends on Nov. 7. It will makes stops in major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, Brooklyn and Boston, in addition to Philadelphia.

Gold Over America Tour

Friday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | $22.50–$167 
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Gymnastics Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center Simone Biles Gymnastics Tokyo Tours Olympics

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

TV

Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Julie Bowen Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prevention

In Philly, COVID-19 booster shots will be given through existing vaccine providers, officials say
COVID-19 boosters Philly

Transportation

SEPTA replaces sitting benches with 'leaners,' upsets some riders
SEPTA Leaner Benches

Family-Friendly

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved