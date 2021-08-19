Simone Biles, Olympic teammates heading to Philly for Gold Over America Tour

Some of the best gymnasts in the U.S. are heading to Philadelphia this November for the Gold Over America Tour (yes, that's a GOAT reference) following their Olympic stint earlier this year.

Fans will have the chance to see Simone Biles, as well as some of her teammates on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner from Team USA will join Biles on the tour.

A tour invitation was extended to all-around champion Sunisa Lee. Biles said Lee is focusing on her freshman year of Auburn University, according to the Associated Press, although a cameo may be possible.

Other athletic superstars participating include Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee.



The high-energy, "gymnastics-meets-pop-concert" style tour will visit 35 cities across North America and feature live performances, personal videos and social media interactions.

Organizers say the show highlights the athletes' values of mental health awareness, positive body image, self-confidence, empowerment and friendship.

"The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment," Biles said in a press release. "The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes."

Tickets are on sale now. Those who purchase the Gold Squad Premium Upgrade will have the opportunity to dance in the show finale with the gymnasts.

The Gold Over America Tour kicks off on Sept. 21 and ends on Nov. 7. It will makes stops in major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, Brooklyn and Boston, in addition to Philadelphia.



Friday, Nov. 5



7:30 p.m. | $22.50–$167



Wells Fargo Center



3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148