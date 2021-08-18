More Events:

August 18, 2021

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day

The holiday weekend is the last chance to see the museum's summer exhibit

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Kids ages 12 and under can visit the Museum of the American Revolution for free on Labor Day weekend, from Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6.

It's the last chance to see the summer exhibition "Flags and Founding Documents, 1776 - Today," which features dozens of rare American flags, early state constitutions and the first printing of the proposed U.S. Constitution of 1787. 

Weekend visitors can make their own felt flag and their own constitution with moveable magnets. There will be pop-up talks and interpreters portraying historical figures, also. Visitors can meet Edward "Ned" Hector, a revolutionary soldier of African descent, who will talk about life in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, as he fights to gain a pension for service in the war.

He also will teach visitors about African American teamsters, predecessors of the workers who formed the labor unions we know today.

In addition, visitors can view the "True Colours Flag Project," which features recreated early flags from the United States, France, Britain, Spain, Portugal and more.

Kids can head to the Revolution Place, an interactive discovery center in the museum, for special programming from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

To get the free admission, tickets must be purchased at the museum’s front desk. There's also the "Art and America" joint ticket with the Philadelphia Museum of Art available through Labor Day that offers discounted tickets to both museums. The joint ticket is $35 total and offers savings up to $11 per person.

Free Labor Day Admission for Kids

Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free for kids, $19-21 for adults
The Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

