Doggy Yoga to take place at the Bourse for National Yoga Month

The Bourse Food Hall in Old City is celebrating National Yoga Month through a partnership with Morris Animal Refuge. Doggy Yoga — an afternoon of yoga and puppy playtime outdoors on the patio – will take place this September.

All dogs featured in Doggy Yoga will be adoptable. Representatives from the animal shelter will sell merchandise and collect donations for the shelter, also.

There will be a session on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a second session from 12:30-1:30 p.m. All attendees must bring their own yoga mat and capacity is limited to 25 people.



Tickets are available online and are $25 per person, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Morris Animal Refuge.

The Morris Animal Refuge was founded in 1874 and offers adoption services for abused, neglected and abandoned animals in Philadelphia.

"We’re putting the 'dog' in downward dog this September with a little help from our friends at Morris Animal Refuge," said Christina Trinh, the Bourse general manager. “"We’re looking forward to celebrating National Yoga Month with these two classes, all while supporting America’s first animal shelter, and hopefully finding permanent homes for some good boys and girls."



Sunday, Sept. 12

11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. | $25 per person

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106