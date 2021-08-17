More Events:

August 17, 2021

Doggy Yoga to take place at the Bourse for National Yoga Month

All proceeds from the event will go toward Morris Animal Refuge

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Fundraising
Doggy Yoga at The Bourse Emil Moldoveanu/CANAdev

The Bourse Food Hall and Morris Animal Refuge have teamed up to host Doggy Yoga this September, where yogis can play with adoptable pups at a class that benefits the animal shelter.

The Bourse Food Hall in Old City is celebrating National Yoga Month through a partnership with Morris Animal Refuge. Doggy Yoga — an afternoon of yoga and puppy playtime outdoors on the patio – will take place this September.

All dogs featured in Doggy Yoga will be adoptable. Representatives from the animal shelter will sell merchandise and collect donations for the shelter, also.

RELATED: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offering freebies ahead of Center City storefront opening | Reservations are open for Center City District Restaurant Week this September | Traveling pop-up diner coming to Philly next month, featuring food from Osteria

There will be a session on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a second session from 12:30-1:30 p.m. All attendees must bring their own yoga mat and capacity is limited to 25 people.

Tickets are available online and are $25 per person, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Morris Animal Refuge. 

The Morris Animal Refuge was founded in 1874 and offers adoption services for abused, neglected and abandoned animals in Philadelphia.

"We’re putting the 'dog' in downward dog this September with a little help from our friends at Morris Animal Refuge," said Christina Trinh, the Bourse general manager. “"We’re looking forward to celebrating National Yoga Month with these two classes, all while supporting America’s first animal shelter, and hopefully finding permanent homes for some good boys and girls."

Doggy Yoga

Sunday, Sept. 12
11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. | $25 per person
The Bourse Food Hall
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Fundraising Philadelphia Yoga Dogs Shelters Animal Rescue Independence Hall

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Five ways you can achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

Music

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall
Black Thought master class

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Education

Pennsylvania schools can receive free, in-classroom COVID-19 testing
PA Schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved