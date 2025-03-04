More News:

March 04, 2025

Hartranft Community Center, a hub in North Philly before it closed in 2009, reopens after $11.5 million renovation

The 60,000-square-foot facility features an indoor pool and will offer day care, swim lessons and after-school services.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Neighborhoods Community
Hartranft Community Center reopening Michaela Althouse/For PhillyVoice

The Hartranft Community Center, above, reopened Tuesday after 16 years. The facility features an indoor pool, playground and multipurpose rooms for day care and learning programs.

Before the Hartranft Community Center closed in 2009, Ward 37 leader El Amor M. Brawne Ali said it was a community hub for the North Philadelphia neighborhood. 

"It's where people had [banquets] and where people had bridal showers, where people had everything," said Brawne Ali, better known in the community as Ms. El. 

MORE: New online tool provides public data on demographics of drivers getting pulled over in Philly

The center at 800 W. Cumberland St. reopened Tuesday after 16 years, a triumph for Hartranft residents. The 60,000-square-foot space features an indoor swimming pool, classrooms, kitchen and outdoor playground.

The $11.5 million renovation was part of a larger project from the Philadelphia Housing Authority for nearby affordable housing. PHA will provide services at the center, but the building will largely be community-run. Residents can stop by for swim lessons, day care, a reading program and after-school services. There will also be early childhood and social service coordinators on staff. 

Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr., who represents the district where the center is located, said he thinks it will have a huge impact on the community's morale. 

"This is a brand-new, shiny, public space that they have access to that can make them feel good," said Young (D-5th). "They have a place to meet. They have a place to begin to bring back that sense of community that was lost in this neighborhood."

Hartranft Community Center poolMichaela Althouse/For PhillyVoice

The indoor pool at Hartranft Community Center will be open to the public.


The center opened in 1974 and was owned by the Philadelphia School District. City Council approved legislation to buy the building and restore it in 2019, the Philadelphia Tribune reported. Five years later, the PHA announced plans to preserve the nearby Fairhill Apartments which had been set for demolition. The three-phase redevelopment project included 150 new townhouses, 202 senior units and plans to reopen Hartranft. 

PHA CEO Kelvin Jeremiah said the organization thinks critically about making integrated communities in its developments. He added that this is the PHA's third project with a recreation center revival element, and the authority is planning more for the future. 

"We don't want to create areas of concentrated poverty — urban enclaves that don't come with the resources that it needs," Jeremiah said. 

Brawne Ali, 82, said the process to reopen Hartranft has been a long one — with some of her friends who were part of the effort dying before they were able to see it complete. But she's happy to see it back in the North Philadelphia community, and thinks it's a step in the right direction. 

"We need so many things, but if they bring back a few, it'll be a help," Brawne Ali said. "It's going to take a minute to build it up, but ... they made promises to what they're putting in that building, and we're expecting it to happen." 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Neighborhoods Community Hartranft Philadelphia Housing Authority Reopening North Philly Jeffrey Young Jr. Pools Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - NICU Main

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Complimentary Sporting Club Membership + One Month Free Rent!

Just In

Must Read

Technology

New online tool shows data on traffic stops in Philly

Driving equality dashboard police

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

Movies

'Audrey's Children' trailer gives glimpse into life of CHOP doctor

Audrey Evans biopic

Health News

After measles case reported in Philly area, CHOP doctor says there's no need to worry about vaccinated children

measles vaccine

Parties

Radiant Ball honoring scientist Marie Curie returns to Mütter Museum

Mütter Museum ball

Sixers

Sunday stats: Recapping Joel Embiid's disastrous season, Quentin Grimes' dazzling night

Embiid 3.1.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved