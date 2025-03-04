Joey Graziadei returns to 'The Bachelor' to offer dating advice to show's new star

"The Bachelor" lead Grant Ellis faced a tough decision heading into the rose ceremony on Monday's episode following his cross-country visits to the remaining four contestants' hometowns. Fortunately, he had the chance to seek advice from someone very experienced with finding love on the ABC dating show: former "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei.

Graziadei, a Montgomery County native who gave his final rose to his now-fiance Kelsey Anderson at the end of Season 28 last year, met with Ellis at a Los Angeles brewery to hear about Ellis's journey and offer some wise words as Season 29 nears its end and Ellis get closer to a potential engagement.

Ellis, who is from Newark, New Jersey, said being tasked with sending a woman home after their hometown date felt "emotionally challenging," and he wanted Graziadei's help because "he's done this before."

Spoilers are ahead for Season 29, Episode 6 of "The Bachelor."

"This is the week where it hits," Graziadei said of hometown dates. "I think the biggest thing is, take a beat when you feel something. You have to give it time."

Ellis told Graziadei that he didn't expect to have such deep feelings, and for multiple women. Graziadei empathized, saying he didn't know enough about Anderson to make his final decision until she had the chance to meet his family and he got one-on-one time with her – away from the cameras – during their overnight "fantasy suite" date.

During hometown dates, one contestant, Dina Lupancu, told Ellis that her family did not want to be featured on the TV show and meet him. Ellis told Graziadei that he was disappointed.

"Sometimes there's going to be issues and things come up and it's more about how you guys handle that," Graziadei replied. "It's actually nice in this experience when problems kind of arise, because you get to feel how you would handle problems in the real world."

Graziadei said sending home women during the rose ceremonies "only gets harder" as the cast dwindles, but he left Ellis with some advice that helped him find success in love.

"I will tell you this from being in your shoes, the gut feelings, you have to listen to them," Graziadei said.

Ellis heeded Graziadei's advice and ended up sending Lupancu home. He will continue in his journey with three contestants, Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady.

Graziadei's "gut feelings" worked out for him, as he's still engaged to his final rose choice. Anderson, a Louisiana native, told E! News last month that their relationship has "never been better" and that their wedding planning is in its beginning stages.

Graziadei, a West Chester University alum who worked as a tennis instructor before appearing on "The Bachelorette" in 2023 and "The Bachelor" in 2024, has since appeared on the ABC drama "9-1-1" and the game show "Celebrity Family Feud." He also won "Dancing with the Stars" in November, and has been touring with the reality competition's live show ever since.

Bachelor Nation took to X on Monday night to express its joy at seeing the fan-favorite Bachelor back on their screens.

The latest episode of "The Bachelor" is streaming on Hulu. New episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.