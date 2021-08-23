Vintage, artisan vendors return to Cherry Street Pier this weekend for final Liberty Flea Market of 2021

There will be no shortage of great finds when vintage and artisan vendors set up shop at the Cherry Street Pier this weekend for the final Liberty Flea Market of 2021.

Produced by The Captain's Vintage, the market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. In the past, it has featured vendors selling everything from throwback jerseys and T-shirts to colorful jewelry, handcrafted soaps and candles, furniture, antiques, beef jerky and hot sauce.

Shoppers and vendors must mask up, per Philadelphia's latest COVID-19 mandate.

Admission is free to the Liberty Flea Market, which has been held once a month dating back to Memorial Day weekend in May. For a list of returning and previous vendors, check out the market's website.

Concessions will be available from regular Cherry Street Pier vendors: French Toast Bites (open from noon to 10 p.m.) and Rita's Italian Ice (noon to 8 p.m.). You can also click here to make a reservation at The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, an open-air eatery offering snacks, salads, sandwiches and cocktails on tap from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free admission

Cherry Street Pier

1 21 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29