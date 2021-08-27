More Events:

August 27, 2021

Mural unveiling in Norris Square this weekend celebrates community art

The North Philly neighborhood is home to Philadelphia's largest Puerto Rican population

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Murals
Norris Square Murals J. Fusco for GPTMC/Visit Philadelphia™

Norris Square is home to community gardens and arts projects from the Norris Square Neighborhood Project that celebrate the neighborhood's Puerto Rican community.

The Moore College of Art & Design and the Norris Square Community Alliance are hosting a mural unveiling this weekend to celebrate the power of community art.

The series of murals to be unveiled this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in Norris Square, a historic Puerto Rican neighborhood in North Philadelphia, will feature themes of hope and resilience amid the rapid gentrification in the neighborhood.

RELATED: Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food | Fright Fest returning to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey | Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall

During the dedication, guests can participate in a screen-printing activity and watch film screenings from the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. There also will be an art installation from 22 Studio.

The murals commemorate the work of "Arte pa'l Barrio," an initiative focused on bringing new forms of art-based civic engagement to the North Philadelphia neighborhood through art-making, skills-sharing and idea exchanges.

The murals were funded through a 2020 Discovery Grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and was guided by Moore College. It engaged the local community by hosting discussions and art-making programs facilitated by Nasheli Ortiz, associate professor of Fashion Design at Moore, and Betsy Casañas, a visual artist, Moore College alumna and resident of Norris Square.

The organizers also hosted a week-long camp demonstrating how art and design can democratize community and animate culture through demonstrations from Rosenda Álvarez Faro and Zuania Minier, members of women’s artist collective Taller Malaquita based in Puerto Rico.

The mural dedication kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the screen painting activity at 6:30 p.m. and the film screenings at 7:30 p.m.

Mural Unveiling

Saturday, Aug. 28
6-9:30 p.m. | Free
Norris Square, Parque de la Alianza
2014 N. Mascher St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Murals Philadelphia Film Festival Puerto Rico North Philly North Philadelphia Latinos Public Art Moore College of Art & Design Norristown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five things to watch in the Eagles' third preseason game vs. the Jets
Eagles_Cowboys_K'Von_Wallace_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022064.jpg

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Entertainment

Adam McKay shares story of how he lost a tooth tripping over the front steps of a Philly trinity house
Adam McKay Jonah Hill interview

Prevention

Jefferson Health's new mobile unit will bring cancer screenings on the road
Jefferson Mobile Cancer Screening Unit

Government

Made in America 2021: Road closures, COVID-19 guidelines and prohibited items
Bieber Made in America

Food & Drink

Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food
Kurry Shack grand opening

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved