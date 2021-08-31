What to do Labor Day weekend 2021 in Philadelphia

The last long weekend of summer 2021 is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Philly.

While several events were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there is a full slate of activities for people to take part in Sept. 3-6.

In our 2021 roundup below, we've included festivals, family-friendly activities, museums, restaurants and more.



Fireworks

Longwood Gardens is hosting a weather-themed Fireworks & Fountain Show on Sept. 5 at 8:15 p.m. The show will play songs like "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra, "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Here Comes the Rain Again" by the Eurythmics.

The shows are currently operating at full capacity and social distancing is not required on the lawn. There are reserved seating areas guests can book, and tickets for lawn seats are on sale for $45.

Rivers Casino in Philadelphia also is setting off fireworks over Labor Day weekend. The show on the Delaware River waterfront will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Ahead of the show there will be a party starting at 4 p.m. with music and food trucks.

Made in America

This is the 10th anniversary of the Jay-Z curated massive concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year, the two-day music festival will feature Justin Beiber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The concert runs Sept. 4-5.

Activities

Enjoy one last weekend at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest at 101 S. Columbus Blvd, where you can skate in Philly's only outdoor skating rink, ride the Ferris Wheel, play boardwalk games and a nine-hole mini-golf course, enjoy local beers, cocktails and more.

Summerfest ends after Labor Day, so it's the last chance to soak up the fun.

Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon and Di Bruno Bros. are hosting a Labor Day block party outside the Di Bruno Bros.' South 9th Street location Monday Sept. 6 from 1-4 p.m.

The party will feature seafood barbecue, a Thai-inspired bar with a selection of seasonal cocktails and entertainment from DJ Boo Boo, plus a drag show at 2 p.m. featuring Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia.

Guests can enjoy an evening of "Golden Girls" inspired drag at Franky Bradley's on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

The kitschy and nostalgic Center City restaurant and bar, located at 1320 Chancellor St., is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Kids ages 12 and under can get in free at the Museum of the American Revolution on Labor Day weekend from Sept. 4-6.

It will be the last chance to see the summer exhibition "Flags and Founding Documents, 1776 - Today," which features dozens of rare American flags and early state constitutions.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $19-$21 for adults.

The artist and artisan market brings arts and crafts to the waterfront on Cherry Street Pier offering local art and handmade goods.



The market will be up and running on Friday, Sept. 3 at 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

There will be a screening of the movie "Evil Brain from Outer Space" in the courtyard of the Betsy Ross House Friday, Sept. 3.

Admission is $7 per person and includes an after hours tour of the house. Tickets can be purchased online and guests can bring their own food and wine.

Palo Santo Yoga & Wellness is hosting the Labor Day Jawn yoga practice on Monday, Set. 6 at 10 a.m. at 1707 E. Passyunk Ave.

The event is open to all yoga levels and practices and attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time online.

Head to MilkBoy Philly Saturday, Sept. 4 for "Savage: A Dance Party," which will feature tracks from Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Doja Cat and more from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets are available online for the Saturday event, and MilkBoy will be open all weekend long from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday at 1100 Chestnut St.

Head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art or the Barnes Foundation for a pay-what-you-wish tour of the exhibits.

Restaurants and food

The summertime pop up at the Fairmount Water Works is open daily until 10 p.m. it features an expanded menu with weekend lunch options and outdoor seating.

The pop up is at 640 Waterworks Drive and offers food from Cosmic Cafe.

The King of Prussia eatery is extending its weekend brunch for Labor Day weekend. It will feature rock 'n' roll themed brunch offerings, like Jon Bun Jovi cinnamon rolls, The Clash Smash avocado toast and Chimi Hendrix, a breakfast chimichanga.

Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 220 Main St. in King of Prussia and reservations can be made online.

On Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m., Philly's top drag queens will perform their take on "Schoolhouse Rock!" during brunch at Punch Line.

General admission is $40 and tickets are on sale now.

The Old City tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop, Art in the Age, is hosting a tasting event over Labor Day weekend where visitors can sip on bottled cocktails in its dog-friendly cocktail garden.

There will be the Punch Drink Love, Smoke Signals, Snap Pea Margarita and more available. The shop is closed on Labor Day but will be open through the weekend. It will be open noon to 7p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Center City rooftop bar will be open through Labor Day weekend and offers views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, making it a great location to watch the Made in America concert.

Guests can swing by for happy hour from Tuesday to Saturday from 4-6 p.m.