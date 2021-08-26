Made in America 2021: Road closures, COVID-19 guidelines and prohibited items

The Made in America festival is returning to Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend for the 10th year, with headlining performances from Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Doja Cat.

The two-day music festival, produced by Roc Nation and DPS, will be held Sept. 4-5 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with proceeds benefitting the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

In advance of the concert, city officials have released important details for attendees and Philly residents to keep in mind over the holiday weekend. This year's event comes with additional precautions due to Philadelphia's response to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Doors for the festival will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and run through midnight on Saturday, Sept. 4 and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. For tickets, lineup and general information about the Made in America Festival, visit its website.

Below is a breakdown of the road closures, COVID-19 policies, restrictions and transportation recommendations for Made in America.

Road closures

To accommodate venue construction for Made in America, gradual lane restrictions and road closures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and in sections of the Fairmount and Logan Square neighborhoods will begin Sunday.

The number and magnitude of street closings and parking restrictions will increase in phases each day until the festival ends. All roadways will reopen prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with traffic patterns returning to normal. Some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place that day until 11:59 p.m.

Delays can be expected during the course of event construction and on festival days. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and should allow for extra driving time in the areas near these festivities before and during Labor Day weekend. Double-parking should be avoided.

While the following closures are specified, there may be additional closures in the area surrounding the Parkway as needed.

Phase 1: 7 a.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

•CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Phase 2: 7 a.m. Monday, to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

•CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Phase 3: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Parking will be prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and on Park Towne Place from 22nd to 24th streets (north side).

Phase 4: 10 a.m. Wednesday, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

•CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

•Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday.

Phase 5: 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

•CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd streets (eastbound only).

•Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday.

Phase 6: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7:

•CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

•CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

•CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

•CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

•CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

•CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

•Due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound from the Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Phase 7: 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6:

•CLOSED: The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street

•CLOSED: 21st Street, between Winter and Hamilton streets

•CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden streets

•CLOSED: 23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

•CLOSED: Spring Garden Street Tunnel and Spring Garden Street Bridge. The City will make efforts to keep this bridge open during the Philadelphia Museum of Art's operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

•CLOSED: Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

•CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

•CLOSED: 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street. The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store.

•CLOSED: I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. The I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.

•Short, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Ave. are expected at times on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 for movement of equipment and resources. Motorists are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking restrictions

•Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

•Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd streets (both sides)

•20th Street, between Vine and Callowhill streets (east side)

•21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides)

•22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden streets (both sides)

•Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th streets (both sides)

•Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

•Race Street, between 19th and 20th streets

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary as dictated by conditions. Residents and visitors are urged to obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

COVID-19 policies

The Made in America Festival will implement all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and local public health mandates.

In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (card or photo of card) must be presented by ticketholders at entry. Negative COVID-19 test results must be obtained within 48 hours of attending.

In addition, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks.

There has been some discussion of an expanded festival site that would include an area designated for rapid COVID-19 tests for attendees who do not have proof of vaccination or a negative test. Made in America also has discussed the possibility of an app that would enable vaccinated attendees to confirm their status via smartphone ahead of time.

Made in America has not yet provided updates on these potential amenities. If more information becomes available, it will be include here.

Public transportation and parking

Below are some recommendations for people attending Made in America:

Broad Street and Market Frankford lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule on both festival days. Race-Vine and City Hall stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses will offer overnight service as usual. Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and also are available online. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online. Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with the Broad Street Line at Girard Avenue. Bus: Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Specific route changes are available online. PHLASH: PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details. Rideshare: Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop-off and pick-up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Indego Bike Share: Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users also can check bike and station status online or by following @rideindego on Twitter. The Art Museum Indego station will be temporarily relocated to accommodate the stage.

If driving, commercial off-street parking lots and garages are conveniently located on or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Attendees can contact facilities in advance for rates and availability or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website for a list of parking options.

SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation during the festival, with phone and online agents available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Customer service can be reached at (215) 580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA schedules during Labor Day weekend, visit SEPTA's website or call (215) 580-7800. More information on NJ Transit can be found on its website or by calling (973) 275-5555.

Venue details

The Made in America venue features multiple entrances and exits for ticketholders during the two-day festival. Entrances are located at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Re-entry to the venue will not be permitted on either day.

The perimeter of the festival will be firmly secured and protected for public safety.

The enclosed event boundaries are:

•21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Park Towne Place

•Pennsylvania Avenue from 21st to 25th streets

•The south side of Eakins Oval from Martin Luther King Drive to 24th Street

•Park Towne Place from 24th to 22nd streets

•The south side of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd to 21st streets

There is an ADA accessible entrance at the main gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 21st Street. Festival attendees requiring ADA accessible accommodations for guest screening and arriving via vehicle can be dropped off at 24th Street and Park Towne Place.

Found items can be taken to various information tents placed throughout the venue, with the primary lost and found located at the information tents next to the main merchandise booth on 2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.





Made in America has partnered with iDecko to compile and address community-related questions and concerns. A hotline has been made available for the duration of the event, inclusive of the site build. The hotline number is (917) 732-7501.

Prohibited items

Access to the venue is limited strictly to ticketholders, who will be searched before entering the venue to ensure the safety of everyone at the festival. Concertgoers should be prepared for additional searches inside the venue at the discretion of festival security.



Spectators are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks or satchels of any kind. All bags are subject to search. People planning to attend festival activities should plan ahead regarding driving, public transit, parking, supervision of children and attire.

Bags and other items should never be left unattended. In an emergency, or to report a suspicious person, activity or item, attendees can notify a police officer immediately or call 911.

Items allowed inside the venue include:

•Factory-sealed plastic water bottles, one per person, up to 1 liter

•Empty plastic or aluminum water containers, one per person, up to 1 liter for re-use at water refill stations

•Empty hydration packs (backpacks, waist bands or other hydration items and inserts)

•One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search. All searched bags will be tagged after being searched.

•Blankets and towels

•Small hand-held umbrellas

•Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

•Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash, debit/credit cards and other personal items

Items not allowed inside the venue include:

•Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting)

•Drones

•Fireworks or explosives

•Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

•Food and non-water beverages, including alcohol, taken from outside of the venue

•Pets (except trained service animals)

•Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers

•Chairs

•Glass containers

•Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment for those with mobility issues)

•Coolers (unless for medical reasons)

•Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

•Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

•Laser pointers

•Spray paint

•Balls, balloons and frisbees

•Musical instruments

•Items that would obstruct others' view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

•Any item deemed by security as a risk to public safety

Additional safety information

Smoking is not permitted on any Philadelphia Parks & Recreation property including buildings, playgrounds, ice or skating rinks, fields or courts, pools, picnic areas, walking areas and parking lots.



Missing or lost persons can be brought to the information tents located next to the main merchandise booth on 2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Alpha-numeric "location markers" will be posted to clearly and easily identify a location or section to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency.



EMS tents are located near the main entrance between 21st and 22nd streets, at the north side of 23rd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and near the Rocky statue to the right of the main stage.

Emergency weather alerts

Made in America is a rain or shine event. Attendees can sign up to receive free weather and emergency alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777. In the case of severe weather, they should listen for announcements broadcast across the festival footprint.

In the event of high temperatures, attendees should be aware of the risk of heat-related health issues. EMS personnel will be on duty all day at accessible first aid stations and will be on patrol to monitor activities.

Attendees are advised to avoid heat stress and heat exhaustion by taking several precautions:

•Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Avoid over-indulging in alcoholic drinks and caffeine.

•Avoid wearing excessive layers of clothing. Consider the "Three L's Rule:" light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting. Wear garments made of natural fibers like cotton.

For more information on the venue, concessions, accommodations and directions, visit madeinamericafest.com.