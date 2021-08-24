Wawa-branded Nike sneakers, other swag up for grabs in limited-time sweepstakes

Most of your basic needs can be met at a local Wawa in a pinch, and now the convenience store chain is offering superfans a chance to wear their Wawa pride on their feet next time they make a Wawa run.



As part of a new sweepstakes announced Tuesday, Wawa will give away 10 pairs of exclusive Nike Air Max 90 running shoes featuring a Wawa-themed design. The company also has other swag available as part of the end-of-summer promotion.

MORE NEWS: Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers