August 24, 2021

Wawa-branded Nike sneakers, other swag up for grabs in limited-time sweepstakes

Check out Wawa's Instagram page for a chance to win a pair of the exclusive running shoes

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
These Wawa-branded Nike Air Max 90 running shoes were designed in partnership with Philadelphia-based custom sneaker company Garrixon. Ten pairs are available as part of a sweepstakes Wawa is running on Instagram from Aug. 24 through Aug. 31. Other prizes also are available.

Most of your basic needs can be met at a local Wawa in a pinch, and now the convenience store chain is offering superfans a chance to wear their Wawa pride on their feet next time they make a Wawa run.

As part of a new sweepstakes announced Tuesday, Wawa will give away 10 pairs of exclusive Nike Air Max 90 running shoes featuring a Wawa-themed design. The company also has other swag available as part of the end-of-summer promotion.

MORE NEWS: Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers 

The limited-run sneakers were designed by Garrixon, an end-to-end custom shoe designer based in Philadelphia. The details include geese and Wawa-branded laces.

The giveaway opportunity has been dubbed the #WawaRun Gear Sweepstakes, which runs Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Aug. 30.

Those who wish to enter are encouraged to visit and follow the Wawa Instagram page throughout the sweepstakes. 

You can look for the designated post, comment #sweepstakes and share the post to your own Instagram Story. The sneaker prize is custom-built to your size. They'll be packaged in a custom, hoagie-inspired shoebox with a limited-edition gift card.

Other merch available through the sweepstakes includes custom tents, coolers and cameras.

"At Wawa we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve and this fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style," said Todd Miller, Wawa's senior director of brand strategy and experience. "We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!"


