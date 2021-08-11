If you go: Which events require face masks and which require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Like it or not, a mask mandate has returned to Philadelphia, and it's probably going to make an impact on your social calendar.

With Philly – and the rest of the country – battling a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spurred by the highly contagious delta variant, the city is requiring masks inside all businesses that do not ask for proof of vaccination for entry. The mandate also applies to unseated outdoor events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

The good news is that most large-scale events, for now, have not been canceled. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said a lockdown is not in the city's future "if everybody acts like a mature adult and does what they're supposed to do."

So what are you supposed to do?

First the events: Here's what you need to know about masks and vaccination policies at some upcoming sporting events, concerts and more in and around Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles games

Beginning with Thursday night's preseason game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not have to wear masks while they're cheering on the Birds from their seats or walking around the stadium's open-air concourse levels. But that doesn't mean you get to leave your masks at home.

The Eagles will require fans to mask up "when visiting indoor spaces." That includes restrooms, elevators, the Pro Shop, suites with their windows closed and club lobbies. The team also "strongly encouraged" fans who are not vaccinated to wear masks any time they are not actively eating or drinking.

Philadelphia Phillies games

Same goes at Citizens Bank Park as it does at the Linc: No masks required while in the stands or concourses at Phillies games, but you'll need one in indoor areas.

"These areas include the Diamond Club (except while actively eating or drinking), New Era Phillies Team Store, '47 Alley Store, elevators and restrooms," the Phillies said in a statement Wednesday, according to NBC10.

Philadelphia Union games

Philadelphia's namesake soccer team plays its games at Subaru Park, located outside city limits.

"Since we are located in (Chester,) Delaware County, this does not change anything for our matches," a team official said Thursday. "We will continue to work with our medical staff and local health officials to evaluate the situation."

The suburbs and the rest of Pennsylvania continue to adhere the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's recommendations: Face masks are not needed outdoors, except in crowded settings or when in close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.



Subaru Park has been operating at full capacity since late June. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated Union fans attending games, the team states on it website, but masks are strongly recommended for all fans unless actively eating or drinking. Subaru Park's staff, stadium security and concession workers are required to wear masks.

Philly 10K runners

Runners are scheduled to hit the city's streets Aug. 29 for the eighth iteration of the 6.2-mile race through South Philly and Center City. Organizers told PhillyVoice on Thursday they are unsure how the new mask mandate will impact the event.

"We are having conversations internally and with the city to make sure that we are making our next move taking all available options into consideration and with safety front of mind," the president of Runhouse, Ryan Callahan, said in an email. "I anticipate a decision for both The Philly 10K and The Philadelphia Distance Run by (Aug. 16)."

When the Philly 10K's COVID-19 health and safety are announced, this section will be updated.

Made in America attendees

Roc Nation's outdoor music festival will require concertgoers to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test recorded no later than 48 hours prior to arriving at the gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Everyone must wear masks inside the festival grounds, as well.

Made in America festival takes place Sept. 4-5 and is headlined by Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez told the Inquirer that Made in America is working with the city to expand the festival site so there is room to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 antibodies at the gate for attendees who do not have proof of vaccination or a negative test. She also said the festival plans to launch an app in the coming weeks that will allow attendees to upload their vaccination status to their smartphones ahead of time.

Firefly Music Festival attendees

If you will be making the trek to the Delaware woods to watch Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo and more from Sept. 23-27, you're going to need either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, AEG Presents, which owns Firefly and other high-profile music festivals, such as Coachella, will require attendees at all of its events to either be fully vaccinated against the virus or produce a negative test within 72 hours show dates.

"Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, we're heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again," AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano said. "We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one."

At indoor venues, people must wear masks, other are requiring proof of vaccination and at least one is requiring both. These are the rules at some venues in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

The Mann Center

No proof of vaccination will be required at the open-air Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Fairmount Park, but everyone ages 2 and older must wear a mask "in all areas of the Mann campus unless actively eating or drinking," according to information posted to the venue's website.

Union Transfer

Everyone attending shows at Union Transfer must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks to enter the venue.

The Spring Garden Street concert hall reopened from a yearlong pandemic shutdown with Philly's Japanese Breakfast playing five nights in front of sold-out, masked-up and fully vaccinated crowds, that concluded Wednesday.

The decision to require proof of vaccination at the door and masks inside for those shows was made by Michelle Zauner and her band, but a Union Transfer representative said Thursday that the venue has decided to extend the policy to all of its shows in August and September.

"Most artists have made requests to only play in front of a vaccinated crowd," the venue rep said in an email. "We'll reevaluate for October shows in a few weeks."

Wells Fargo Center

If you're planning on stepping foot in the Wells Fargo Center, you'll need to have a mask handy.

"In compliance with Philadelphia’s city-wide mask mandate, all guests and arena employees will be required to wear a mask while inside Wells Fargo Center," the venue's senior vice president and general manager, Phil Laws, told the Inquirer.

It'll be a while before the Sixers and the Flyers resume play in South Philly, but the indoor arena has plenty of events scheduled before then, including a roller skating night on Aug. 28, a Harry Styles concert on Sept. 17 and WWE's Friday Night Smackdown on Sept. 24.

BB&T Pavilion

The Camden, New Jersey, hybrid venue is following the CDC's guidelines and "strongly" recommending that guests who are not fully vaccinated wear masks while on its premises unless they are actively eating or drinking. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks at BB&T Pavilion.

Whether or not the venue enforces a vaccination policy, it appears, will be up to individual artists, for now. Attendees of Maroon 5's show at BB&T Pavilion on Sept. 4 must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result produced less than 72 hours before the performance, according to the venue's website.