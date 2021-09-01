More Events:

September 01, 2021

Dual concept sushi restaurant to open in Fishtown Labor Day weekend

Izakaya by Yanaga and Omakase by Yanaga are coming this fall

Izakaya by Yanaga Eddy Marenco/Courtesy

Kevin Yanaga is opening a new, dual-concept restaurant in Fishtown that features a casual neighborhood spot and an intimate chef's tasting room.

Fishtown is getting a brand new, dual concept sushi restaurant this fall from Philadelphia's "Sushi Whisperer" Kevin Yanaga.

Izakaya by Yanaga will launch a soft opening Labor Day weekend at 1832 Frankford Ave. before starting its normal daily hours on Sept. 9

The restaurant will be home to two side-by-side concepts under one roof: Izakaya by Yanaga, a casual neighborhood spot with affordable small plates, and Omakase by Yanaga, an up-scale, intimate spot that seats 12.

"I wanted to offer a restaurant experience that is currently lacking in the Fishtown, Kensington and Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia," Yanaga said. "I wanted to create a new restaurant that is friendly and approachable, yet has a second side with elevated food and drink selections not typically seen in our area."

Kevin YanagaEddy Marenco/Courtesy

Philadelphia's “Sushi Whisperer” Kevin Yanaga has more than 10 years of experience serving up rolls in the city.

Izakaya by Yanaga will open Thursday and will operate in the front bar and front dining room with capacity to seat around 60 guests, including 40 seats at its marble bar. The menu will feature free flowing hot and cold traditional dishes with a modern twist, and guests are encouraged to order several small or large plates to share. 

Diners can try dishes like curry short rib bao, vegetable ramen, spicy tuna rolls, East Coast oysters and fried ice cream.

It will open Labor Day weekend for a preview of the restaurant from Thursday to Saturday before opening for regular daily business hours on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4-10 p.m. nightly. Later this fall, Izakaya will expand its hours and launch a happy hour, lunch service and weekend brunch. 

Omakase by Yanaga is set to open later this fall in October or November, and will offer a chef's tasting menu full of higher-end items and dishes not currently done in Philadelphia. 

Izakaya by Yanaga RamenEddy Marenco/Courtesy

Chef Yanaga said he puts a modern twist on traditional dishes, and offers both hot and cold plates for diners.

Guests at Omakase will enter through double doors in the middle of the restaurant. They will have direct access to Chef Yanaga and can try exclusive cocktails, sake and Japanese scotch.

Yanaga has more than 10 years of experience working at Philadelphia's top sushi restaurants like Double Knot, Pod, Morimoto and Zama. This is his first restaurant as executive chef and partner.

Reservations are available now and can be made on OpenTable or by calling (267) 758-6275.

Izakaya by Yanaga Launch

Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday Sept. 4
5-10 p.m. | Prices vary 
Izakaya by Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

