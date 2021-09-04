More Events:

September 04, 2021

Shop Center City Saturdays return this fall to support Philly retailers

One-day-only events will run alongside weeks of deals and discounts

Shopping Center City
Shop Center City Saturdays return Sept. 18 to offer shoppers discounts, giveaways and events to support the retailers and restaurants bounce back from the pandemic.

Five weeks of shopping and dining discounts and promotions are coming to Center City this fall to support Philadelphia retailers and restaurants as they bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running every Saturday from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, dozens of local businesses and national brands will offer exclusive discounts and giveaways. Retailers will also offer things like one-day-only discounts and sidewalk sales. 

“Shop Center City Saturdays is an opportunity for residents from across the region to get reacquainted with the experiences many have been missing- shopping on Center City sidewalks rather than online, dining indoors and outdoors at Center City’s unique restaurants. Our Center City businesses and their staffs have been working hard to provide a safe, comfortable experience for shopping and dining and are excited to welcome customers back when they are ready,” said Michelle Shannon, VP of Marketing for the Center City District.

Here's a look at the schedule of events this fall:

September 18

Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 18 and runs through Sept. 30, offering prix-fixe three-course dinners for $40 and $25 lunches at more than 60 restaurants. 

Arts Launch 2021 kicks off at the Kimmel Center that Saturday as well, offering a diverse sampling of free, live performances and fun activities. 

Visitors can also check out the grand opening of Primark in the Fashion District at 1033 Market St. at 10 a.m. that day.

September 25

Rittenhouse Row Festival will highlight the neighborhood's businesses, from fashion, family and cultural experiences. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends and 6 p.m. at Walnut Street from Avenue of the Arts to 21st Street.

Philly Fashion Week starts at 7 p.m. at various locations in Center City, featuring national and international designers and models presenting clothing, exhibits on luxury products and live entertainment.

October 2

Reading Terminal Market hosts its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the market will be decked out in fall decorations.

Guests can eat foods from the various vendors, participate in arts and crafts activities and support more than 70 family-owned businesses.

October 9

Harvest Weekend at Dilworth Park starts at 12 p.m. and runs till 8 p.m. and features hay bales, cornstalks and pumpkins for a three-day fall experience. The Center City park will be full of seasonal food favorites, artisan vendors and more.

October 16

Rittenhouse Row's Dogs Rule Day brings in ACCT Philadelphia's dog adoption station on 18th and Walnut Streets, as well as raffles, a dog costume contest and giveaways. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fire & Ice in Jeweler's Row District is set to take place from 3-6 p.m. on Walnut to Market and 7th to 9th Streets. More details are set to be announced.

