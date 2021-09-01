Primark opening at Fashion District Philadelphia this month

International fashion retailer Primark will be the latest addition to Fashion District Philadelphia when the new store opens Sept. 16, becoming the brand's third location in Pennsylvania and 12th in the United States.

Known for its accessible pricing, Primark sells trendy clothing and accessories for men, women and children, along with homeware, footwear, beauty products and confectionary.

The new location at Fashion District Philadelphia will bring 350 jobs to the mall, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic less than a year after it opened in the East Market section of Center City.

"We are delighted to welcome Philadelphians to our latest Northeast location in the U.S., bringing Primark’s unique formula of quality fashion, beauty and homeware with an amazing price tag," said Andy Stewart, president of Primark U.S. "Our Fashion District store will mark another important milestone in our ongoing expansion in the U.S. and bringing our amazing fashion at amazing prices to more and more customers."

Primark has been bullish on the Philadelphia region, open shops in recent years at the Willow Grove Park Mall and the King of Prussia Mall.

In advance of the grand opening at Fashion District Philadelphia, Primark will be hiring for retail positions at the store. The opening event on Sept. 16 will include giveaways and a DJ.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Primark has expanded to nearly 400 stores across 12 countries.