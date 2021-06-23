More News:

June 23, 2021

Shoppers World opens at Fashion District Philadelphia, replacing Century 21

The discount store sells clothing, home furnishings, decor, toys and seasonal merchandise

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Shoppers World is now open at Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City.

Fashion District Philadelphia has a new anchor tenant in the space formerly occupied by Century 21, which closed all of its remaining locations last fall after filing for bankruptcy.

Shoppers World, a discount store with everything from clothing to furniture, is now open at the Center City mall and will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Based in New York, Shoppers World has 37 stores in 13 states and has another Philadelphia location in Port Richmond.

The Fashion District location covers 80,000 square feet and will occupy an important place in the mall, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

PREIT, which co-owns the property with Macerich, filed for bankruptcy last year and ceded most of its control in the Philadelphia mall to its partner as part of a larger financial restructuring. PREIT owns 21 malls across the United States, including the Plymouth Meeting Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall and Cherry Hill Mall.

Fashion District Philadelphia has 73 stores and will soon be welcoming a Giant Heirloom Market by the end of 2021.

Shoppers World carries casual and dress wear for men, women and children, as well as home furnishings, houseware, linens and home decor. The store also carries holiday-themed merchandise and toys.

