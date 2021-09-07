More Events:

September 07, 2021

B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets

Keynote speakers include CNN's Don Lemon and Wharton School professor Katy Milkman

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Innovation
Don Lemon Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

CNN's Don Lemon is slated to speak at the third annual B. PHL Innovation Festival this fall.

The innovation festival B. PHL is coming back for a third year and has a three-day schedule filled with workshops, concerts and interactive experiences focusing on unity and collaboration. 

The Philadelphia festival runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Virtual tickets to the festival are free. A limited number of tickets will be set aside for people to attend the events in-person and in a socially-distanced manner. 

"B. PHL Fest 2021, will focus on unity and collaboration, awakening the innovative spirit in all of us and encouraging attendees and participants to learn, listen, connect and discover new ways to think, re-think, create and activate change," the festival's website reads.

There will be more than 70 sessions covering everything from healthy connections to equity and inclusion to how to prevent the next pandemic.

Wharton School professor Katy Milkman, who co-founded the Behavior Change for Good Initiative, an effort to test scientific approaches to behavioral change, will serve as one of three keynote speakers.

The others are Emmy Award-winning journalist Don Lemon, of CNN, and Wendell Holland, winner of "Survivor: Ghost Island" and the host of HGTV's "Hot Mess House."

Registration for both virtual and in-person events can be done online. Participants who attend in-person will have to show proof of vaccination.

Last year, the festival went all virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 6,500 people registered for the event. 

PHL Innovation Fest

Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Free 
Location215
990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

