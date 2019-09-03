Dunkin' resumes $1 coffee deal on Eagles gamedays and after victories

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be again able to score a $1 coffee at Dunkin' this season after the company announced a renewed partnership with the team on Tuesday.

The weekly deal, available to DDPerks members, covers a $1 medium hot or iced coffee on all Eagles gamedays. It's also in effect the day after every Eagles victory.

“For 12 years now, fans have come to rely on Dunkin’ to fuel their passion for the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Jackie Keown, marketing director of Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re excited to announce the return of our Eagles game day offer and look forward to being a part of Eagles fans’ game day traditions.”