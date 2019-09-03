Dunkin' resumes $1 coffee deal on Eagles gamedays and after victories

September 03, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles fans will be again able to score a $1 coffee at Dunkin' this season after the company announced a renewed partnership with the team on Tuesday.
The weekly deal, available to DDPerks members, covers a $1 medium hot or iced coffee on all Eagles gamedays. It's also in effect the day after every Eagles victory.
“For 12 years now, fans have come to rely on Dunkin’ to fuel their passion for the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Jackie Keown, marketing director of Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re excited to announce the return of our Eagles game day offer and look forward to being a part of Eagles fans’ game day traditions.”
Dunkin' will also continue its "Touchdowns for Kids" program with Good Sports Inc., which will receive $250 for every Eagles touchdown scored this season. Tight end Zach Ertz will contribute an additional $250 for each touchdown he scores.
Fans can become DD Perks members by enrolling at DDPerks.com or through the Dunkin’ mobile app. The $1 coffee deal is valid at participating locations in the Philadelphia area during the 2019-20 regular season.