More News:

April 30, 2024

State Rep. Amen Brown declares victory in close Democratic primary for Pa. House seat

The incumbent leads challenger Cass Green by less than 50 votes in the race for the 10th District. No Republican is on the ballot.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
2024 Election Pennsylvania House
Brown Green election MICHAEL CANDELORI/for PhillyVoice

State Rep. Amen Brown claimed victory Monday in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania House District 10 over challengers Cass Green and Sajda Blackwell.

Nearly a week after voters cast their ballots, the tight race in the Pennsylvania House's 10th District appeared to reach its conclusion on Monday evening.

The Democratic primary between incumbent state Rep. Amen Brown and his main challenger, progressive activist Cass Green, was too close to call throughout last week. With provisional ballots having been counted, unofficial result tallies show Brown with a 41-vote lead, as of Tuesday morning. 

MORE: Multiple cars catch fire at Pa. State Police impound lot in West Philly

Brown has gained a plurality of 2,987, with Green having 2,946. A third candidate, radio host Sajda Blackwell, has roughly 20% of the vote with 1,495 votes. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. 

The Democratic primary effectively decides the race for the seat, because there was not a Republican candidate on the ballot.  Brown was running for this third term in Harrisburg. 

On Monday, Brown claimed victory, and Green released a statement conceding to Brown. "I am thankful to have secured the opportunity to represent this great district," Brown's statement said, per the Inquirer. "We have made great progress, but there is more work to be done."

On social media, Green thanked the coalition of voters who supported her campaign. "This was truly a people-powered campaign, and we are proud to say that no funds were taken from donors who cause harm to our public institutions," Green's statement read. Her campaign received endorsements from the Working Families Party and several unions.

"Although 42 votes will make a difference in this State House seat, our movement will continue to build a path towards true democracy in Harrisburg, and we'll continue our work toward justice, block by block," the statement continued.

This year's Democratic primary had an identical line-up to the 2022 contest, which had Brown defeating Green and Blackwell with 40% and 183 more votes than Green.

Brown previously ran for Philadelphia mayor last year with a tough-on-crime platform. He received less than 2% of the vote and nearly got kicked off the ballot for failing to properly disclose debts and financial interests. He survived another ballot challenge ahead of his primary election this year. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2024 Election Pennsylvania House West Philadelphia Democrats Primary Election

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Info

2024 Broad Street Run: Everything you need to know
Broad Street Run

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Fitness

Want to live longer? New research recommends taking the stairs
stair climbing health benefits

Arts & Culture

Street artist's commentary on school shootings lives short life in Center City
Philly street art

Phillies

Ranger Suárez, Phillies starters are dominant and show no signs of slowing down
Phillies-Ranger-Suarez-starting-pitching_042924_USAT

Food & Drink

FDR Park's Southeast Asian Market to open May 4
southeast asian market opening

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved