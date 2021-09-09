More Events:

September 09, 2021

Enjoy a happy hour with goats at The Farm at Awbury

Guests can play with the furry animals as they sip beers and eat s'mores

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
G.O.A.T Happy Hour Courtesy/Philly Goat Project

The Philly Goat project is hosting a happy hour on Sept. 25 in which guests can hang out with the furry farm animals. Tickets cost $35.

If you've ever wanted to drink with a goat, now is your chance.

The Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philly is hosting G.O.A.T happy hour on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. Guests can sip and snack while they play with the farm's 13 goats.

RELATED: Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season | B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets | Old City's Art Star boutique hosts 'CRAP' sale at Bourse Food Hall

The event is BYOB, and all attendees must be over age 21. There will be a fire pit and guests are encouraged to bring s'mores ingredients and other fire pit-friendly snacks.

Face masks are mandatory when guests are not eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced. 

Event organizers said social distancing does not apply to the goats though, and guests are encouraged to play with them.

There will be a raffle to win original art made by the goats. Proceeds will support The Philly Goat Project, which uses the animals as a way to engage the community. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online

G.O.A.T Happy Hour

Saturday, Sept. 25 
5-7 p.m. | $35
The Farm at Awbury Arboretum
6336 Ardleigh St, Philadelphia, PA 19138

