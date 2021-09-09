Enjoy a happy hour with goats at The Farm at Awbury

If you've ever wanted to drink with a goat, now is your chance.

The Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philly is hosting G.O.A.T happy hour on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. Guests can sip and snack while they play with the farm's 13 goats.

The event is BYOB, and all attendees must be over age 21. There will be a fire pit and guests are encouraged to bring s'mores ingredients and other fire pit-friendly snacks.

Face masks are mandatory when guests are not eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced.

Event organizers said social distancing does not apply to the goats though, and guests are encouraged to play with them.

There will be a raffle to win original art made by the goats. Proceeds will support The Philly Goat Project, which uses the animals as a way to engage the community. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online



Saturday, Sept. 255-7 p.m. | $35The Farm at Awbury Arboretum6336 Ardleigh St, Philadelphia, PA 19138