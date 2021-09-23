More Events:

September 23, 2021

Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair features free demos, giveaways

The event includes a barre class, boxing demonstration and herbal tea offerings

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair Courtesty/Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair

The Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair will feature free demos from studios like Tuck Barre & Yoga, which is hosting yoga and barre classes at the event.

Looking to stay fit this fall? Check out the first Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair.

The open-air event will featuring free demos, giveaways and workshops aimed at showcasing the number of health and fitness services in the neighborhood. 

The fair takes place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m on the 700 block of North Second Street. Vendors will be open throughout the day as scheduled events and demonstrations take place.

The fair will feature everything from yoga and barre workouts to cavity prevention, herbal relaxation therapy and skincare businesses. 

Participating businesses include Tuck Barre & Yoga, AFC Urgent Care, Random Tea Room, Orange Theory, The Children's Tooth Spa and Konext.

Orange Theory, a heart-rate based HIIT group workout, will offer two free classes at its Northern Liberties studio to new enrollees, as well as free water bottles, light snacks and refreshments. 

Front-line workers from the AFC Urgent Care will give an update on COVID-19 testing, vaccines and best practices to stay healthy. They also will hand out reusable grocery bags and offer a demo on healthy eating and heart prevention tips.

"In these stressful times, taking care of your mind and body is more important than ever,'' said Kristine Kennedy, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. "Northern Liberties is fortunate to have a ton of wonderful health and wellness-based businesses, covering everything from fitness to skin care to pediatric dental services and urgent care. We want to showcase and introduce these businesses to our local neighbors, as well as visitors from across the city."

Event schedule 

12:30 p.m. – Midday Yoga Kickoff with Tula Yoga & Wellness: A restorative and relaxing yoga class for all skill levels. Participants must bring their own mat.

1:30 p.m. — Basics of Boxing with Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym: A jam-packed mini-cardio session featuring the fundamentals of boxing.

2 p.m. — Somatic Cooldowns with fortysevenstyle: Learn how to optimize your post-workout recovery by using different breathing and movement techniques.

2:30 p.m. — Immunonutrients and Probiotics with AFC Urgent Care: Jessica DeLuise, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care, will break down common supplement choices people are making for immunity and how to use them.

3 p.m. — Herbal Relaxation Therapy with The Random Tea Room: Check out the different tea offerings from The Random Tea Room and learn about their various properties and benefits.

3:15 p.m. — Cavity Prevention 101 with The Children's Tooth Spa: Dr. Jenny Pinero breaks down the two most effective ways of preventing cavities in children and adults. They will hand out bags of toothbrushes, floss and toothpaste throughout the day.

3:30 p.m. — Butt Stuff Barre with Tuck Barre & Yoga: Take part in a low-impact, booty-burning full body barre workout. All skill levels are welcome and you must bring your own mat.

Fitness & Wellness Fair

Sunday, Sept. 26
Noon to 5 p.m. | Free
700 block of North 2nd Street
Philadelphia, PA  19123

