More Events:

September 23, 2021

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall

From Ardmore to the Jersey Shore, here's the best places to enjoy some German beers and family-friendly activities

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Oktoberfest
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021 Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Oktoberfest celebrations in the Philadelphia area include everything from a PHS pop up garden in Manayunk to weekend festivals at Morey's Pier in Wildwood.

Oktoberfest season is in full swing, and there are plenty of opportunities to get your beer and bratwurst fix across the Philadelphia region.

While last year's festivities were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a variety of events to take part in this season — whether you're looking for family-friendly activities or a full blown day-party.

RELATED: Art Montco Week features live music, comedy acts and seasonal activities | Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel opens in Midtown Village | Halloween Nights replaces Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary

Oktoberfest typically runs for two weeks at the end of September until the first Sunday in October. Munich, the founding city of the German beer holiday, postponed its events for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. 

Here is a round up of the top events to check out this fall:

PHS Pop Up Garden OktoberfestCourtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The PHS Pop Up Garden's Oktoberfest festivities run through Oct. 3 and feature an array of activities, including dog costume contests and trivia.


PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is hosting a series of Oktoberfest-themed festivities in Manayunk that run through Oct. 3.

There will be food available for vegetarians and vegans, as well as Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes, caramelized apple chutney, bratwurst sandwiches and oyster mushroom schnitzel sandwiches.

There will also be autumn-inspired cocktails made with apple cider and hot cocoa, and festival-style beer.

Check out the PHS website for a full rundown of daily events taking place during the festival, including trivia games, a drag show, dog costume contests and more.

Everyday through Oct. 3 
Monday – Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Pay-as-you-go
106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Ardmore OktoberfestCourtesy/Ardmore Oktoberfest

Ardmore Oktoberfest features beers from Tired Hands Fermentaria and Levante Brewing.


Ardmore Oktoberfest

Live music, cold beer and tasty food are in store at the 11th annual Ardmore Oktoberfest celebration. 

Food from Sophie's BBQ and Jack McShea's will be served. So will beers from Tired Hands Fermentaria and Levante Brewing.

VIP table packages are available in advance for $85 and include a reserved space for three hours for four to eight people. They include four beers. Advance beer ticket sales are $24 for four beer tickets, and $45 for eight beer tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 25 
5-8 p.m. | $24 to $85 
Schauffele Plaza (adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria)
99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, PA 19003

Kölsch Fest

The Kölsch Fest takes place in an outdoor beer garden on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are $10 and include a keepsake, 8-ounce cylindrical glass and a beer. Bartenders will continually bring fresh beer at $3 per pour. The beer garden can accommodate groups of two to six people.

Saturday, Sept. 26
Noon to 8 p.m. | $10 per person
Love City Brewing
1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Frankford HallCourtesy/Frankford Hall

Frankford Hall is hosting a two-day Oktoberfest event from Sept. 25-26, featuring family-friendly events and live music.


Oktoberfest at Frankford Hall

The Fishtown biergarten is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

The events kick off Saturday with a ceremonial keg tapping of Hofbräu Oktoberfest, followed by family-friendly events like face painting, temporary tattoos and balloon hats. There will be performances from the Polka Brothers and GTV Almrausch dancers will appear too.

On Sunday, there will be Quizzo with Johnny Good Times and Hofbräu beer specials throughout the day.

Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 | Noon to 2 a.m.
Frankford Hall | Pay-as-you-go
1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Morey's Pier OktoberfestCourtesy/Morey's Pier

Morey's Pier is hosting weekend Oktoberfest celebrations featuring live music, food and beer.


Oktoberfest at Morey's Pier

Head down the shore this fall for a series of Oktoberfest events at Morey's Pier in Wildwood. 

There will be plenty of beer, Bavarian pretzels and live music all season long. Kids can head to the RootBier Garten near the wave swinger for activities like pumpkin decorating.

The German-themed fun will take place Sept. 24- 26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 from 6-10 p.m. on Friday nights, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Pricing for ride wristbands ranges from $29 to $38 based on the day. 

Weekends through Oct. 10
Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Morey's Pier
3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Oktoberfest in Cape May

Beer gardens and food courts will be open in Cape May for an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Jersey Shore town will transform into a German promenade with authentic music and food and artisan tables selling crafts, antiques and collectibles 

Saturday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Carpenter Lane between Ocean & Perry, down Jackson Street to Beach Avenue

Oktoberfest Tiny DynamiteCourtesy/Tiny Dynamite

The theatre company Tiny Dynamite will perform a series of Oktoberfest-themed shows at the Powel House gardens from Oct. 6-8.


Outdoor Oktoberfest with Tiny Dynamite

The Philadelphia theatre company Tiny Dynamite is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration at Powel House gardens in Society Hill.

Actors will perform the "A Play, a Pie, and a Pint" series — a collection of seasonal-inspired short plays in unexpected spaces. It covers everything from Bavarian lore and Halloween-themed short stories to spectral encounters.

Tickets are $25 and include the show, a beverage from Triple Bottom Brewing and a snack.

Wednesday, Oct. 6; Thursday Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8
7-8:30 p.m. | $25 per person
244 S. Third St., Philadelphia 19106

Fall Events Dilworth ParkThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Harvest Weekend and the Made in Philadelphia Market are coming back to Dilworth Park this October, featuring live music, pumpkin carving and lots of shopping opportunities.


Harvest Weekend at Dilworth Park

A fall festival celebration is setting up shop in Center City this October, featuring a slew of Oktoberfest fun from Oct. 8-10.

The three-day event will feature pumpkin carving, circus performers and seasonal vendors alongside Oktoberfest staples like bratwurst and Bavarian pretzels, and a stein-holding contest on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8; Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 
12-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Funktoberfest

Funktoberfest is an all-day beer and music festival featuring eight bands and a line up of German beers on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Food vendors like Stuff'd Buns, Tabachoy Philly and Bae Street Treats will be serving up foods for guests.

Saturday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.  | $25 per person (advance); $35 at the door
Attic Brewing Company
137 Berkley St., Philadelphia, PA 19144

Morgan's Pier OktoberfestCourtesy/Morgan's Pier

Morgan's Pier is offering an open beer bar at its Oktoberfest celebration this year.


Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest on the Delaware River waterfront at Morgan's Pier on Saturday, Oct. 9. 

Tickets are $45 and include an open beer bar, unlimited soft pretzels, German-inspired food specials and a Morgan's Pier stein for the first 200 attendees. 

Saturday, Oct. 9

2-6 p.m. | $45 per person

Morgans Pier

221 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Oktoberfest Philadelphia Beer Ardmore Cape May PHS Morey's Pier Manayunk Frankford Hall Dilworth Park Morgan's Pier Love City Brewing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-49ers game
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-49ers_091921_KF

Sponsored

B.PHL Innovation Fest: What to expect
Limited - B. PHL Location 215

Education

Camden offering $1,000 stipends, NJ Transit bus tickets to help families transport children to school
Camden school district transportation

Prevention

A second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosts protection against COVID-19
J&J vaccine

Streaming

'Dopesick,' a miniseries on the opioid epidemic, among new shows coming to Hulu in October
Hulu Dopesick Keaton

Festivals

Northern Liberties Night Market expands on 2nd Street Festival tradition
Northern Liberties Night Market

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved