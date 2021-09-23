Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall

Oktoberfest season is in full swing, and there are plenty of opportunities to get your beer and bratwurst fix across the Philadelphia region.

While last year's festivities were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a variety of events to take part in this season — whether you're looking for family-friendly activities or a full blown day-party.

Oktoberfest typically runs for two weeks at the end of September until the first Sunday in October. Munich, the founding city of the German beer holiday, postponed its events for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Here is a round up of the top events to check out this fall:

Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society The PHS Pop Up Garden's Oktoberfest festivities run through Oct. 3 and feature an array of activities, including dog costume contests and trivia.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is hosting a series of Oktoberfest-themed festivities in Manayunk that run through Oct. 3.

There will be food available for vegetarians and vegans, as well as Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes, caramelized apple chutney, bratwurst sandwiches and oyster mushroom schnitzel sandwiches.

There will also be autumn-inspired cocktails made with apple cider and hot cocoa, and festival-style beer.

Check out the PHS website for a full rundown of daily events taking place during the festival, including trivia games, a drag show, dog costume contests and more.

Everyday through Oct. 3

Monday – Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Pay-as-you-go

106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Courtesy/Ardmore Oktoberfest Ardmore Oktoberfest features beers from Tired Hands Fermentaria and Levante Brewing.

Live music, cold beer and tasty food are in store at the 11th annual Ardmore Oktoberfest celebration.

Food from Sophie's BBQ and Jack McShea's will be served. So will beers from Tired Hands Fermentaria and Levante Brewing.

VIP table packages are available in advance for $85 and include a reserved space for three hours for four to eight people. They include four beers. Advance beer ticket sales are $24 for four beer tickets, and $45 for eight beer tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 25

5-8 p.m. | $24 to $85

Schauffele Plaza (adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria)

99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, PA 19003

The Kölsch Fest takes place in an outdoor beer garden on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are $10 and include a keepsake, 8-ounce cylindrical glass and a beer. Bartenders will continually bring fresh beer at $3 per pour. The beer garden can accommodate groups of two to six people.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Noon to 8 p.m. | $10 per person

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Courtesy/Frankford Hall Frankford Hall is hosting a two-day Oktoberfest event from Sept. 25-26, featuring family-friendly events and live music.

The Fishtown biergarten is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

The events kick off Saturday with a ceremonial keg tapping of Hofbräu Oktoberfest, followed by family-friendly events like face painting, temporary tattoos and balloon hats. There will be performances from the Polka Brothers and GTV Almrausch dancers will appear too.

On Sunday, there will be Quizzo with Johnny Good Times and Hofbräu beer specials throughout the day.

Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 | Noon to 2 a.m.

Frankford Hall | Pay-as-you-go

1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Courtesy/Morey's Pier Morey's Pier is hosting weekend Oktoberfest celebrations featuring live music, food and beer.

Head down the shore this fall for a series of Oktoberfest events at Morey's Pier in Wildwood.

There will be plenty of beer, Bavarian pretzels and live music all season long. Kids can head to the RootBier Garten near the wave swinger for activities like pumpkin decorating.

The German-themed fun will take place Sept. 24- 26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 from 6-10 p.m. on Friday nights, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Pricing for ride wristbands ranges from $29 to $38 based on the day.

Weekends through Oct. 10

Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Morey's Pier

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Beer gardens and food courts will be open in Cape May for an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Jersey Shore town will transform into a German promenade with authentic music and food and artisan tables selling crafts, antiques and collectibles

Saturday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Carpenter Lane between Ocean & Perry, down Jackson Street to Beach Avenue

Courtesy/Tiny Dynamite The theatre company Tiny Dynamite will perform a series of Oktoberfest-themed shows at the Powel House gardens from Oct. 6-8.

The Philadelphia theatre company Tiny Dynamite is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration at Powel House gardens in Society Hill.

Actors will perform the "A Play, a Pie, and a Pint" series — a collection of seasonal-inspired short plays in unexpected spaces. It covers everything from Bavarian lore and Halloween-themed short stories to spectral encounters.

Tickets are $25 and include the show, a beverage from Triple Bottom Brewing and a snack.

Wednesday, Oct. 6; Thursday Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8

7-8:30 p.m. | $25 per person

244 S. Third St., Philadelphia 19106

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Harvest Weekend and the Made in Philadelphia Market are coming back to Dilworth Park this October, featuring live music, pumpkin carving and lots of shopping opportunities.

A fall festival celebration is setting up shop in Center City this October, featuring a slew of Oktoberfest fun from Oct. 8-10.

The three-day event will feature pumpkin carving, circus performers and seasonal vendors alongside Oktoberfest staples like bratwurst and Bavarian pretzels, and a stein-holding contest on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8; Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10

12-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Funktoberfest is an all-day beer and music festival featuring eight bands and a line up of German beers on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Food vendors like Stuff'd Buns, Tabachoy Philly and Bae Street Treats will be serving up foods for guests.

Saturday, Oct. 9

1 p.m. | $25 per person (advance); $35 at the door

Attic Brewing Company

137 Berkley St., Philadelphia, PA 19144

Courtesy/Morgan's Pier Morgan's Pier is offering an open beer bar at its Oktoberfest celebration this year.



Celebrate Oktoberfest on the Delaware River waterfront at Morgan's Pier on Saturday, Oct. 9.



