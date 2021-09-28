Brick Fest Live returns to Philadelphia area with interactive Lego shows, exhibits

The nation's top touring Lego show is heading back to the region this weekend, for the first time in 18 months, with new exhibits and interactive stage shows.

Brick Fest Live will take place from Oct. 2-3 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

There will be more than 1 million Legos on display and contestants from the "Lego Masters" reality TV show are set to make appearances

The event started after a dad and daughter from Bucks County created a YouTube channel devoted to the Lego creations they built together. They posted more than 500 videos that accumulated more than 11 million views, which inspired them to gather the Lego community in person in 2014.

"Before it became the No. 1 touring Lego event in the U.S., Brick Fest Live began right here in Philadelphia," said Brick Fest Live founder Chad Collins. "We can’t wait to inspire, educate and entertain families as they walk among life-sized Lego models, enjoy our new live, interactive stage shows and more."

Brick Fest Live also has designed, built and donated a centerpiece Lego installation inside the Eagles sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field, which opened in 2019 and accommodates fans with autism and other sensory challenges.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $24.99. VIP tickets that include Lego Minifigures, VIP badges and a collectible event pin start at $49.99.

Saturday Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 3



9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Tickets: $24.99 - $49.99



Greater Philadelphia Expo Center



100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456