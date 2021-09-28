More Events:

September 28, 2021

Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day

The third annual event will bring vendors and discounts to Main Street Manayunk

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals LGBTQ
Manayunk Pride Courtesy/TerryLeahyFilms

The third annual Manayunk "Out & About" event kicks off with drag bingo at Winnie's Manayunk and a showing of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

Manayunk is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with a street festival on Main Street, business promotions and drag performances. 

"Out & About in MNYK," the neighborhood's third annual pride event, honors National Coming Out Day, a celebration held every year on Oct. 11. 

"Out & About" kicks off Friday with drag bingo at Winnie's Manayunk at 7 p.m. Ticketsstart at $25 and include two drinks each. The Transylvania Nipple Productions also will host a sold-out performance of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier Fall Fest is back with autumnal cocktails, pumpkin carving | Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall | Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair features free demos, giveaways

On Saturday, vendors and LGBTQ+ organizations will line Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of a family-friendly street festival. Launchpad Fitness will host a Trans and Gender Nonconforming Pelvic Health Workshop at 11 a.m. 

Philly Drag Mafia will perform a storytime at 1 and 3 p.m. at Gay and Main Streets. Stella the Maneater of Manayunk will join the performances and later host a meet-and-greet at Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex.

Saturday's events culminate with a comedy show from Delco's favorite aunt, Aunt Mary Pat, at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

Sunday's line-up includes two workshops from Launchpad Fitness, "Binding Health" and "Creating Your Own Fitness Routine." Several restaurants, including Taqueria Amor, Lucky’s Last Chance, and Jakes & Coopers Wine Bar, will host mini drag performances beginning at 1 p.m. 

Throughout the weekend, several businesses and restaurants will offer special promotions, including City of Paws, Crust Vegan Bakery, Expect Lace, Lila Philadelphia, Latitudes and Longitudes, Rowzone and more.

"Our small business owners have really come together to put together another great LGBTQ+ event this October in Manayunk," said Gwen McCauley, executive director of the Manayunk Development Corporation. "We're excited to host an entire weekend of events, activations and promotions in Manayunk – one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Philadelphia."

Out & About

Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 3
Street festival: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals LGBTQ Philadelphia Manayunk Pride

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
092821NickSirianni

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

Education

Superintendent William Hite leaving School District of Philadelphia after 10 years
School District of Philadelphia William Hite

Women's Health

Ovarian cancer symptoms can be vague so listen to your body, doctors say
Ovarian cancer symptoms

TV

Delco veteran's junk removal business lands Discovery Channel reality TV series
Operation Hidden Treasures

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved