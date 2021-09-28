Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day

Manayunk is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with a street festival on Main Street, business promotions and drag performances.

"Out & About in MNYK," the neighborhood's third annual pride event, honors National Coming Out Day, a celebration held every year on Oct. 11.

"Out & About" kicks off Friday with drag bingo at Winnie's Manayunk at 7 p.m. Ticketsstart at $25 and include two drinks each. The Transylvania Nipple Productions also will host a sold-out performance of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, vendors and LGBTQ+ organizations will line Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of a family-friendly street festival. Launchpad Fitness will host a Trans and Gender Nonconforming Pelvic Health Workshop at 11 a.m.



Philly Drag Mafia will perform a storytime at 1 and 3 p.m. at Gay and Main Streets. Stella the Maneater of Manayunk will join the performances and later host a meet-and-greet at Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex.

Saturday's events culminate with a comedy show from Delco's favorite aunt, Aunt Mary Pat, at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center.

Sunday's line-up includes two workshops from Launchpad Fitness, "Binding Health" and "Creating Your Own Fitness Routine." Several restaurants, including Taqueria Amor, Lucky’s Last Chance, and Jakes & Coopers Wine Bar, will host mini drag performances beginning at 1 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, several businesses and restaurants will offer special promotions, including City of Paws, Crust Vegan Bakery, Expect Lace, Lila Philadelphia, Latitudes and Longitudes, Rowzone and more.



"Our small business owners have really come together to put together another great LGBTQ+ event this October in Manayunk," said Gwen McCauley, executive director of the Manayunk Development Corporation. "We're excited to host an entire weekend of events, activations and promotions in Manayunk – one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Philadelphia."

Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 3Street festival: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127