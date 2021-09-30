Reservations are open for Dine Latino Restaurant Week

September 30, 2021
Center City's restaurant week has come and gone, but there is still a chance to get restaurant deals in Philadelphia this fall.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week will run from Monday, Oct. 11 to Friday, Oct. 15 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It will feature special deals at various independent Latino-owned restaurants.
The event launched in 2020 as a response to the pandemic and a followup was held in the spring. After its widespread success, organizers decided to make it a biannual event.
Customers can get a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees at the following businesses:
•Taqueria Morales
•Las Cazuelas
•Queen & Rook Game Cafe
•Izlas
•Bar Bombón
•Mixto Bar & Restaurant
•La BoriGringa
•El Merkury
•Mole Poblano Restaurant
•Amigos Restaurant and Pizza
•Tamalex
•Alma del Mar
•La Calenita Bakery
•Adelita Taqueria and Restaurant
•La Capital Mexican Grill
•Jezabel’s Café
•Rosario’s Pizzeria
•Casa Mexico
"After two successful Dine Latino Restaurant Week campaigns – one in 2020 and the other in the spring of 2021 – we’ve seen this program bring great success in providing exposure to and encouraging sales for participating restaurants," Jennifer Rodriguez, president of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting the biannual event as a part of a larger campaign to support the growth and development of Latino-owned businesses. It is slated to expand to additional cities across the Mid-Atlantic, including Pittsburgh.
The five-day deals only apply to dinner service, with options for takeout, delivery and indoor and outdoor dining.
