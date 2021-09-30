Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall

Parking Lot Horrors is back for its second annual Haunted Drive-in experience, where audiences are scared both on and off the screen.

Exton Square Mall will show Halloween movies in its parking lot throughout October. While moviegoers watch the on-screen frights, costumed staff will roam the crowds and scare audiences sitting in their cars.

The Haunted Drive-in starts runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8-30.

Most Friday and Saturday nights will start with a family-friendly Halloween movie at 7 p.m., followed by a late-night horror film. Sunday nights only feature one movie.

Here's the full movie schedule:

Friday, Oct. 8

7 p.m. — Addams Family Values

9:15 p.m. — Halloween Saturday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

9:15 p.m. — A Nightmare on Elm Street Sunday, Oct. 10

7 p.m. — Boo! A Madea Halloween Friday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Goosebumps 2: A Haunted Halloween

9:15 p.m. — The Grudge (2020) Saturday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — The Addams Family (2019)

9 p.m. — Insidious: The Last Key Sunday, Oct. 17

7 p.m. — The Shining Friday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — Beetlejuice

9 p.m. — Dr. Sleep Saturday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. — Gretel & Hansel

9:15p.m. — Us Sunday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. — Scooby-Doo Friday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. — Casper

9 p.m. — Poltergeist Saturday, Oct. 30

9 p.m. — Jeepers Creepers

There will be food and snacks on sale, and outside food and beverages are welcomed. Tickets are on sale now for $32 per vehicle, with a limit of six people per car.

Friday, Oct. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 307 p.m., 9 p.m. | $32 per carExton Square Mall260 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, PA