Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall

September 30, 2021
Parking Lot Horrors is back for its second annual Haunted Drive-in experience, where audiences are scared both on and off the screen.
Exton Square Mall will show Halloween movies in its parking lot throughout October. While moviegoers watch the on-screen frights, costumed staff will roam the crowds and scare audiences sitting in their cars.
The Haunted Drive-in starts runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8-30.
Most Friday and Saturday nights will start with a family-friendly Halloween movie at 7 p.m., followed by a late-night horror film. Sunday nights only feature one movie.
Here's the full movie schedule:
Friday, Oct. 8
7 p.m. — Addams Family Values
9:15 p.m. — Halloween
Saturday, Oct. 9
7 p.m. — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
9:15 p.m. — A Nightmare on Elm Street
Sunday, Oct. 10
7 p.m. — Boo! A Madea Halloween
Friday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. — Goosebumps 2: A Haunted Halloween
9:15 p.m. — The Grudge (2020)
Saturday, Oct. 16
7 p.m. — The Addams Family (2019)
9 p.m. — Insidious: The Last Key
Sunday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. — The Shining
Friday, Oct. 22
7 p.m. — Beetlejuice
9 p.m. — Dr. Sleep
Saturday, Oct. 23
7 p.m. — Gretel & Hansel
9:15p.m. — Us
Sunday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. — Scooby-Doo
Friday, Oct. 29
7 p.m. — Casper
9 p.m. — Poltergeist
Saturday, Oct. 30
9 p.m. — Jeepers Creepers
There will be food and snacks on sale, and outside food and beverages are welcomed. Tickets are on sale now for $32 per vehicle, with a limit of six people per car.
