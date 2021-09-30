More Events:

September 30, 2021

Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall

Each Friday and Saturday there will be a family-friendly film that airs before the late-night horror movies

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Exton Square Mall will show Halloween movies in its parking lot throughout October. While moviegoers watch the on-screen frights, costumed staff will roam the lot and scare people sitting in their cars.

Parking Lot Horrors is back for its second annual Haunted Drive-in experience, where audiences are scared both on and off the screen.

The Haunted Drive-in starts runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8-30. 

Most Friday and Saturday nights will start with a family-friendly Halloween movie at 7 p.m., followed by a late-night horror film. Sunday nights only feature one movie. 

Here's the full movie schedule:

Friday, Oct. 8 
7 p.m. — Addams Family Values 
9:15 p.m. — Halloween 

Saturday, Oct. 9
7 p.m. — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
9:15 p.m. — A Nightmare on Elm Street

Sunday, Oct. 10
7 p.m. — Boo! A Madea Halloween

Friday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. — Goosebumps 2: A Haunted Halloween
9:15 p.m. — The Grudge (2020)

Saturday, Oct. 16
7 p.m. — The Addams Family (2019)
9 p.m. — Insidious: The Last Key

Sunday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. — The Shining

Friday, Oct. 22 
7 p.m. — Beetlejuice
9 p.m. — Dr. Sleep

Saturday, Oct. 23
7 p.m. — Gretel & Hansel
9:15p.m. — Us

Sunday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. — Scooby-Doo 

Friday, Oct. 29
7 p.m. — Casper
9 p.m. — Poltergeist

Saturday, Oct. 30
9 p.m. — Jeepers Creepers

There will be food and snacks on sale, and outside food and beverages are welcomed. Tickets are on sale now for $32 per vehicle, with a limit of six people per car.

Parking Lot Horrors

Friday, Oct. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 30
7 p.m., 9 p.m. | $32 per car
Exton Square Mall
260 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, PA

