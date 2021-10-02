The Bourse Food Hall hosts Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest & Fall Fest

The Bourse Food Hall partnered with Morris Animal Refuge to host Howl-O-Ween, an outdoor, family-friendly fall festival for both people and pups.

There will be pet costume contests, games, photo opportunities, music and snacks on the food hall's 5th Street patio at the Oct. 16 event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Morris Animal Refuge.

“We’re so excited to partner with our friends at Morris Animal Refuge for what is sure to be the ulti-mutt costume party,” said Christina Trinh, The Bourse Food Hall General Manager. “We’re looking forward to celebrating spooky season, all while supporting our friends at Morris Animal Refuge.”

The Morris Animal Refuge was founded in 1874, and offers preventative, protective, and adoption services for cats, dogs and other small animals.

Judges will choose the winners of the costume contest for categories like Best Overall, Best Philly 'Jawn,' and Best Team Costume. Winners will receive both a prize and a trophy.

Menagerie Coffee will serve up "puppycinos," and Morris Animal Refuge will offer paw painting portraits and raffle prizes.

Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door, and include entry into the pet costume contest and one fall-themed photo.

"We are so excited and thankful to be partnering with The Bourse Food Hall for this fun fall fundraising event for the whole family (including our furry family),” said Grace Erikson, Morris Animal Refuge Community Engagement Coordinator. “We have such a great team working together to make sure this event is memorable and fun. And we can't wait to see all of your pups in their HOWL-o-ween best on October 16th."

Saturday, Oct.16



1 - 3 p.m. | $10 online, $12 at the door



The Bourse Food Hall



111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106