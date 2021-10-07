Northern Liberties' Monster Mash Bloody Mary contest returns this weekend

Bloody mary fans are in for a treat this fall. Sixteen restaurants and bars in Northern Liberties are going head-to-head to see which spot makes the best Halloween-themed version of the classic, brunch cocktail.

The Monster Mash Bloody Mary contest commences on Saturday, Oct. 9, and runs to Sunday, Oct. 17. Restaurant patrons can rate their favorites online throughout the two-week event, which is aimed at highlighting the neighborhood's best brunch spots and supporting local businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

People will score the bloody marys in four categories: spiciness, taste, "bling" or overall wow factor, and "Halloween-i-ness" which considers how on theme the drink is. Votes can be cast online.

Last year's winner, Jerry's Bar, is coming back with its award-winning, The Devil Jerry. It's made with red pepper, pepperoncini, a gherkin pickle and grape tomatoes perched on deviled eggs and served in a chilled cauldron of ice with a blood-red salt rim.

Other featured drinks include Anjeo's Green Goblin – made with agave vodka and bacon-washed Creyente Mezcal – and Bourbon & Branch's Hail Mary – garnished with pizza, onion rings, chicken tenders, pepperoni, and a pickled long hot.

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

Reservations are encouraged, and organizers say be sure to bring your vaccine card and a face mask.

Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 17Various times | FreeNorthern Liberties