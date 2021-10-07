More Events:

Northern Liberties' Monster Mash Bloody Mary contest returns this weekend

Neighborhood restaurants are creating special Halloween-themed versions of the brunch cocktail and patrons get to vote for their favorites

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge is back for a second year. The contest's 2020 winner, Jerry's Bar, 129 W. Laurel St., will again serve its signature brunch cocktail, The Devil Jerry.

Bloody mary fans are in for a treat this fall. Sixteen restaurants and bars in Northern Liberties are going head-to-head to see which spot makes the best Halloween-themed version of the classic, brunch cocktail.

The Monster Mash Bloody Mary contest commences on Saturday, Oct. 9, and runs to Sunday, Oct. 17.  Restaurant patrons can rate their favorites online throughout the two-week event, which is aimed at highlighting the neighborhood's best brunch spots and supporting local businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

People will score the bloody marys in four categories: spiciness, taste, "bling" or overall wow factor, and "Halloween-i-ness" which considers how on theme the drink is. Votes can be cast online.

Last year's winner, Jerry's Bar, is coming back with its award-winning, The Devil Jerry. It's made with red pepper, pepperoncini, a gherkin pickle and grape tomatoes perched on deviled eggs and served in a chilled cauldron of ice with a blood-red salt rim.

Other featured drinks include Anjeo's Green Goblin – made with agave vodka and bacon-washed Creyente Mezcal – and Bourbon & Branch's Hail Mary – garnished with pizza, onion rings, chicken tenders, pepperoni, and a pickled long hot.

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

Figo Ristorante, 1033 N. 2nd St.
North 3rd, 801 N. 3rd St.
North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd St.
Jerry's Bar, 129 W Laurel St.
Anejo, 1001 N. 2nd St
SET NoLibs, 1030 N. 2nd St.
Urban Village, 1001 N. 2nd St.
El Camino, 1040 N. 2nd St.
Cantina Dos Segundos, 931 N. 2nd St.
Standard Tap, 901 N. 2nd Street
Germantown Garden, 1029 Germantown Ave.
Germantown Garden Grill,  1029 Germantown Ave.
The Abbaye, 637 N. 3rd St.
Heritage, 914 N. 2nd St.
Bourbon and Branch, 705 N. 2nd St.
Silk City, 435 Spring Garden St.

Reservations are encouraged, and organizers say be sure to bring your vaccine card and a face mask.

Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge

Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 17
Various times | Free 
Northern Liberties

