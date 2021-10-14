More Events:

October 14, 2021

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

She'll sing tunes off her 2019 album 'Mary Friggin' Christmas' as part of a stand-up act

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show Courtesy/Aunt Mary Pat

Aunt Mary Pat, the Delaware County comedian, will perform a holiday show Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

The holidays are all about getting together with family and friends — and everyone's favorite Aunt Mary Pat is coming to town to celebrate this December.

The Delaware County comedian will perform a holiday show at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

RELATED: Next In Line Comedy offers stand-up fans a chance to see rising comics | Audi FEASTIVAL makes a comeback for its 12th anniversary | Where to celebrate Halloween in Philadelphia this year

"We're excited for Aunt Mary Pat's return to Rivers with her hilarious holiday show this December," said Justin Moore, the casino's general manager. "She's Philly through and through, and her take on classic Christmas songs will make for an entertaining night in The Event Center."

Aunt Mary Pat's show is a collection of stand-up comedy, improv and variety performances.

She will perform songs from her 2019 album "Mary Friggin' Christmas," which featured "Twas the Night Before a Delco Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas is Me," and "Walking 'round South Philly Actin Grand."

Tickets are on sale now online.

In 2019, Aunt Mary Pat released her debut comedy album, "Talk of the Township," which ranked No. 5 on the iTunes chart. She performed her first national tour, dubbed "The Fish Outta Wooder Tour," in 2020.

Earlier this fall, Troy Hendrickson – the comedian behind Aunt Mary Pat – opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to reach out to a friend or seek therapy if they are struggling with mental health challenges. 

Mary Friggin Christmas Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 8 
7 p.m. | $20
River's Casino Philadelphia
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Philadelphia Stand-Up Comedy Rivers Casino Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers confident in Ben Simmons trade position in spite of uncertainty ahead
Ben-Simmons-Sixers_101421_usat

Sponsored

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Business

'Shark Tank' judges buy stake in Philly-based KIN Apparel during Season 13 premiere
KIN Apparel Shark Tank

Food & Drink

Attic Brewing partners with former NBA star Rasheed Wallace on beer that benefits Philly school
Rasheed Wallace Attic Brewing Co.

Health News

Philly's daily COVID-19 cases dropping as vaccine mandate for health care workers, college students nears
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Entertainment

Next In Line Comedy offers stand-up fans a chance to see rising comics
Devon Walker

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved