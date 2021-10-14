Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

The holidays are all about getting together with family and friends — and everyone's favorite Aunt Mary Pat is coming to town to celebrate this December.

The Delaware County comedian will perform a holiday show at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

"We're excited for Aunt Mary Pat's return to Rivers with her hilarious holiday show this December," said Justin Moore, the casino's general manager. "She's Philly through and through, and her take on classic Christmas songs will make for an entertaining night in The Event Center."

Aunt Mary Pat's show is a collection of stand-up comedy, improv and variety performances.

She will perform songs from her 2019 album "Mary Friggin' Christmas," which featured "Twas the Night Before a Delco Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas is Me," and "Walking 'round South Philly Actin Grand."

Tickets are on sale now online.

In 2019, Aunt Mary Pat released her debut comedy album, "Talk of the Township," which ranked No. 5 on the iTunes chart. She performed her first national tour, dubbed "The Fish Outta Wooder Tour," in 2020.

Earlier this fall, Troy Hendrickson – the comedian behind Aunt Mary Pat – opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to reach out to a friend or seek therapy if they are struggling with mental health challenges.

Wednesday, Dec. 87 p.m. | $20River's Casino Philadelphia1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125