October 22, 2021

Candytopia hosts special Halloween celebration with seasonal decor, treats

The traveling exhibit also features candy displays of Philly icons and landmarks

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Candytopia exhibit, located in the Fashion District of Philadelphia, has transformed into a Halloween-inspired candy land full of immersive and interactive exhibits.

It's all treats and no tricks at Candytopia.

The immersive, interactive exhibit in the heart of Philadelphia's Fashion District will transform into a Halloween-inspired candy wonderland over the next two weekends.

A candy scarecrow will greet guests as they enter the real-life candy land, which will be stocked with vintage candy, Halloween chocolates, caramel apple taffies and lollipops. 

There will be Philadelphia-themed displays including a candy-covered replica of the Liberty Bell, a tribute to Rocky and a candy portrait of Will Smith as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. 

Cannons will shoot orange and black confetti, and visitors can find candy hidden in smoking cauldrons throughout the exhibit. An 8-foot marshmallow, a corn stalk made of candy corn, spiderwebs, hay bales and other seasonal decor will transform the space.

Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and take pictures throughout the exhibit, and kids under 12 will get a mini bag of candy included with their tickets.

Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats is open this weekend and next weekend, including Thursday. Tickets are $28 for adults, $20 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids age 3 and under. All visitors ages 4 and older must wear a face mask. 

The traveling Candytopia exhibit will transform into a holiday-themed candy land in December before heading to its next city.

Candytopia: Halloween Sweets and Treats

Oct. 22-24, 28-31
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | $28 for adults, $20 for kids 4-12, free for kids 3 and under
Philadelphia Fashion District
901 Market St. No. 1150, Philadelphia, PA 19107

