October 26, 2021

Build your own charcuterie board and sample donuts during Philly Cider Week

Restaurants and bars are hosting themed gatherings through Halloween

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Now that fall is in full swing, grab a pint of cider during Philly Cider Week to get in the seasonal spirit.

Philly Cider Week returns Tuesday for the first time since 2019 and features more than 20 events through Halloween. 

The events, which first started in 2018, allow people to sample cider donuts, build their own charcuterie boards and join a masquerade party.

Restaurants and bars will highlight Pennsylvania-based cideries that use Pennsylvania-grown apples. 

Here are a few events to keep an eye out for:

Brother Monk Ciderworks Tasting at Reading Terminal Market

Sample Brother Monk's line of ciders all week at the Pennsylvania Libations booth in Reading Terminal Market. The booth is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and samples are free.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 31
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free
Reading Terminal Market
1136 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cider Donut Flights with Hale & True and Okie Dokie Donut

Sample Hale & True ciders with a side of cider donuts Wednesday through Friday. Okie Dokie is creating four limited edition donuts inspired by — and made with — Hale & True ciders.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 29
5 p.m. until sold out | Pay as you go
Hale & True Taproom
613 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cave À Manger: Cidre & Seafood at the Good King Tavern

The Good King Tavern is hosting an evening of à la carte cheese, seafood and cider paired with traditional cidre of the North Atlantic French Coast.

The restaurant is switching up its "Cave à Manger," which typically offers a live cheese counter and wines by the glass, to offer a raw bar with cheeses, oysters and ciders by the glass. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Wednesday, Oct. 27
5-8 p.m. | Pay as you go
The Good King
614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cider & Charcuterie with Stone & Key at Fat Lady Brewing

Fat Lady Brewing is hosting its first annual Cider & Charcuterie event during Philly Cider Week. Guests can sample hard ciders from Stone & Key Cellars with meat and cheese pairings.

For $20 per person, diners can try a flight of five, 4-ounce ciders and build their own charcuterie platters from the brewery's display.

Thursday, Oct. 28
7-10 p.m. | $20
Fat Lady Brewing
4232 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

"Basquerade" at le Caveau

Le Caveau is hosting a masquerade party for Halloween this year to celebrate all things Basque.

There will be long, theatrical pours of bright Basque cider, snacks from the Spanish/French border and wines.

Masks and costumes are encouraged, but not required. Ticket sales will benefit METAvivor, an organization that raises money to battle Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Saturday, Oct. 30 
6 p.m. to midnight | $5
Le Caveau
614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

"Nightmare on 8th Street"

Irwin's Bar Upstairs, located on the eighth floor of the Bok Building, will host the closing night of Philly Cider Week.

The restaurant is partnering with Haunt Halloween Bar for a night of cider tastings, tarot card readings, costume contests, raffle prizes and more.

There will be cider-inspired cocktails and small plates from Irwin's owner and chef, Michael Ferreri. 

There is a $10 cover charge to get in and those attending must show proof of vaccination.

Sunday, Oct. 31
5-10 p.m. | $10 cover
Irwin's Upstairs
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

