Philadelphia Cider Week is back – and these are the events you can't miss

Philadelphia Cider Week, which launched last year, is back from Thursday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 8.

During that time, popular bars and restaurants in Philly and the nearby suburbs will host dinners, parties and more featuring hard cider.

Like last year, we've looked through the list of Cider Week events to pick out some of the best ones. Below are six that you should have on your radar.

OK, so this event technically takes place before Philadelphia Cider Week begins, but it's too fun not to share.

The Museum of the American Revolution regularly hosts History After Hours, where visitors can enjoy special programming, extended evening hours and happy hour specials, and this time there's going to be a cider cocktail competition.

Bartenders will have to put their own spin on 18th century cider cocktails, then guests will have the chance to vote on their favorite.



Tickets ($10) can purchased online.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

5-7:30 p.m. | $10 tickets

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106

The first Night of the Living Cider is what inspired the creation of Philadelphia Cider Week, so the third one is a can't-miss event.



On Halloween night, Kensington Quarters will be featuring tons of high-ABV ciders. You can pay-as-you-go or choose to purchase an all-you-can-drink pass at the door.

The party will also include $5 plates made by guest chefs, tarot card readings, bobbing for apples, a costume contest and a raffle.

Then when the party's over at 11 p.m., head next door to Bottle Bar East for more drinks and karaoke.

Thursday, Oct. 31

7-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Kensington Quarters

1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125



It's fall and there's no better seasonal treat than cider doughnuts.

Saturday, Nov. 2, Okie Dokie Donuts is visiting Hale & True's taproom with gluten-free doughnuts made with the local cidery's delicious ciders.



Head over at noon for samples, but you'll probably want to purchase some to-go, too.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Noon to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hale & True

613 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



If you haven't been to Cave à Manger at The Good King Tavern before, just imagine lots of cheese and wines by the glass. At this special edition, there will be seafood, too.

Guests can enjoy a raw bar, oysters and cheeses, and instead of wine, ciders will be poured.

The restaurant suggests making a reservation, or be prepared to wait.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Good King Tavern

614 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147



Did you know? Khyber Pass Pub is once again hosting concerts and other events in its upstairs performance space.



Celebrate the return of live music – and Cider Week, of course – at an interactive, multi-round bingo game based on music.

While playing, sip on Ploughman Cider. You'll need some liquid courage for the physical challenges.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Beginning at 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Khyber Pass Pub

56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106

To end Philadelphia Cider Week, there will be a fun, evening event at The Bourse. Fifteen cider brands will be there handing out tastings and selling their goods.

In addition, The Bourse food vendors will be offering specials inspired by ciders and apples, the bars will have ciders on tap and a DJ will be spinning old school tracks.

Friday, Nov. 8

7-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



