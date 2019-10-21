Save the date for Hawthornes' Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

Hawthornes Beer Cafe's annual Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2. The outdoor block party will take over 11th Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



There will be tons of hard ciders, fall lagers and pumpkin ales at the event. Look for selections from Lord Hobo, Lancaster, New Belgium, Tröegs, Virtue, McKenzie and many more. The full list can be viewed on the event Facebook page.

To get drinks, attendees will need to purchase beer tickets (cash only) at the festival entrance. Then, those tickets can be used at the outdoor bars.



As for food, there will be food trucks on-site offering sweet and savory bites. A pie-eating contest also will be held at the festival, with winners receiving a $100 cash prize.

Hawthornes' annual event is both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Saturday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Cash only

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147

