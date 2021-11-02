Ice skating, Wintergarden are back at Dilworth Park for the winter season

The weather is changing, the days are getting shorter and Dilworth Park's winter season is in full swing.

The Center City park has transformed into a winter wonderland, equipped with festive decor, twinkling lights and the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink.

The Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn is decked out with reindeer topiaries made completely from "elements of nature," the city said. The Wintergarden will remain open through April 3.

The opening weekend for "Woodland Winter at the Rink" kicks off Friday. The ice rink will offer timed, 90-minute skating sessions starting at noon. Tickets can be purchased in person or online. The rink will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 27.

The festivities will continue Saturday with an ice carving demonstration, crafts and a woodland scavenger hunt. Seasonal food and drinks will be offered in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin in the evening.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is set to return Saturday, Nov. 20. The Deck the Hall Light Show premieres Monday, Nov. 22.

Other seasonal programming, like College Nights and Cocktails and Cold Ones, will be featured throughout the winter.

Nov. 1 to April 39 a.m. to 9 p.m. | FreeDilworth ParkWest side of City Hall, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia PA 19102