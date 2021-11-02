More Events:

November 02, 2021

Ice skating, Wintergarden are back at Dilworth Park for the winter season

Opening weekend features ice carving, crafts and a scavenger hunt

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Ice Skating
Dilworth Park Ice Skating Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dilworth Park's winter festivities have started. The Center City park is decked out in holiday decor. The ice rink will open Friday.

The weather is changing, the days are getting shorter and Dilworth Park's winter season is in full swing.

The Center City park has transformed into a winter wonderland, equipped with festive decor, twinkling lights and the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo bringing back LumiNature holiday light display | City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise | Philly's El Día de los Muertos celebrations include an altar in LOVE Park

The Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn is decked out with reindeer topiaries made completely from "elements of nature," the city said. The Wintergarden will remain open through April 3.

The opening weekend for "Woodland Winter at the Rink" kicks off Friday. The ice rink will offer timed, 90-minute skating sessions starting at noon. Tickets can be purchased in person or online. The rink will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 27.

The festivities will continue Saturday with an ice carving demonstration, crafts and a woodland scavenger hunt. Seasonal food and drinks will be offered in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin in the evening.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is set to return Saturday, Nov. 20. The Deck the Hall Light Show premieres Monday, Nov. 22. 

Other seasonal programming, like College Nights and Cocktails and Cold Ones, will be featured throughout the winter.

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park 

Nov. 1 to April 3
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free
Dilworth Park
West side of City Hall, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia PA 19102

