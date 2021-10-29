Philadelphia Zoo bringing back holiday light display

The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a wonderland of holiday lights this winter, featuring full-scale animal illuminations and decorations.

The LumiNature exhibit, which requires more than 1 million lights and 10 miles of power cords, will run from Nov. 18 through Jan. 9.

The zoo will feature 14 zones featuring themed displays, enhanced installations and thousands of twinkling lights, including 500 illuminated flamingos, 200 penguins, a 25-foot holiday tree and a 21-foot snake.

There will be seasonal fare, performers, hot chocolate and adult beverages.

The zoo debuted LumiNature in 2019, but paused the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now. They cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 11 and younger. Guests must select timed entrances ranging from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

"LumiNature is the most unique and memorable holiday light show in the region," Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Amy Shearer said. "We are proud to present something that families won't be able to experience anywhere else."

Thursday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 95:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 for adults, $20 for kidsPhiladelphia Zoo3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104