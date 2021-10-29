More Events:

October 29, 2021

Philadelphia Zoo bringing back holiday light display

'LumiNature' features illuminated animals, a 25-foot-tall tree and hot chocolate

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Zoo LumiNature Courtesy/LumiNature

The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back its LumiNature exhibit from Nov. 18 through Jan. 9. The nighttime exhibit will feature more than 1 million holiday lights, including illuminated animals.

The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a wonderland of holiday lights this winter, featuring full-scale animal illuminations and decorations. 

The LumiNature exhibit, which requires more than 1 million lights and 10 miles of power cords, will run from Nov. 18 through Jan. 9. 

The zoo will feature 14 zones featuring themed displays, enhanced installations and thousands of twinkling lights, including 500 illuminated flamingos, 200 penguins, a 25-foot holiday tree and a 21-foot snake.

There will be seasonal fare, performers, hot chocolate and adult beverages.

The zoo debuted LumiNature in 2019, but paused the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tickets are on sale now. They cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 11 and younger. Guests must select timed entrances ranging from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 

"LumiNature is the most unique and memorable holiday light show in the region," Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Amy Shearer said. "We are proud to present something that families won't be able to experience anywhere else."

LumiNature

Thursday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 9
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 for adults, $20 for kids
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

