August 30, 2023

Bruce Springsteen reschedules Philly concerts at Citizens Bank Park for next summer

Tickets for the original shows are valid for next year's performances. Refunds are available for those who can't make the new dates

By Maggie Mancini
Bruce Springsteen Philly Peter Ackerman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled his two Philadelphia concerts at Citizens Bank Park for Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 23. The original shows were postponed after The Boss fell sick.

Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled his two Philadelphia concerts at Citizens Bank Park for next summer. The shows, originally scheduled for earlier this month, were postponed because Springsteen was sick.

The new dates for the concerts with Springsteen and the E Street Band are Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, and Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Tickets for the canceled performances are valid for the new dates. People who had tickets for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, concert can attend the Wednesday performance next summer; Similarly, fans holding Friday, Aug. 18 tickets can use them to see the rescheduled Friday date.

Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new dates can request refunds from Citizens Bank Park within the next 30 days. People who bought their tickets from secondary-market sellers, like SeatGeek or StubHub, need to contact those sites about their refund policies. 

Springsteen has been touring North America and Europe since February. It's his first major tour with the E Street Band in six years. The second leg of the tour began earlier this month with a pair of concerts at Chicago's Wrigley Field. 

Earlier this year, Springsteen performed at the Wells Fargo Center in March, his first Philadelphia concert in seven years. The Boss had become sick just prior to those Philadelphia dates, which resulted in some concerts being postponed, but he recovered in time to play here.

The details of Springsteen's latest illness was not disclosed, but he resumed touring last week in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Springsteen will perform at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Springsteen's rescheduled Philadelphia shows are the only concerts that have been scheduled beyond Dec. 12, when the tour is slated to conclude in San Francisco. Another tour is expected next year after Springsteen releases a follow-up to his 2022 soul covers album, "Only The Strong Survive." 

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Wednesday, Aug. 21, & Friday, Aug. 23
Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
