Zach Bryan gives best reason ever for being an Eagles fan

Oklahoma-based alt-country star Zach Bryan has made his love for the Philadelphia Eagles apparent. He sports Eagles merch, shouts them out during concerts and appears to be a legit, true fan.

Why did he settle upon the Eagles though as someone who grew up a long way away from the 215 area code?

Taking to X on Thursday night, Bryan joked about playing the Eagles' fight song in Kansas City on tour, a nod to the Birds' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago:

A follow-up question asked why he's an Eagles fan and he gave a short and sweet answer: Bryan's grandfather hated the Cowboys:

Hey, hating the Cowboys is as integral to this fandom as loving the Eagles themselves.

Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour" comes to Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field of all places, on Aug. 6 and 7. Expect some Eagles talk from the stage those nights...

Eagles notes on Sirianni's role, Carter's future and more

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader