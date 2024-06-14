More Sports:

June 14, 2024

Zach Bryan gives best reason ever for being an Eagles fan

Zach Bryan, who grew up in Oologah, OK, has never been scared to showcase his Eagles fandom despite not being a Philadelphia local.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Zach Bryan Eagles Fan Cowboys Tweet Suzanne Cordeiro/USA Today

Zach Bryan sure loves being an Eagles fan.

Oklahoma-based alt-country star Zach Bryan has made his love for the Philadelphia Eagles apparent. He sports Eagles merch, shouts them out during concerts and appears to be a legit, true fan.

Why did he settle upon the Eagles though as someone who grew up a long way away from the 215 area code?

Taking to X on Thursday night, Bryan joked about playing the Eagles' fight song in Kansas City on tour, a nod to the Birds' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago:

A follow-up question asked why he's an Eagles fan and he gave a short and sweet answer: Bryan's grandfather hated the Cowboys:

Hey, hating the Cowboys is as integral to this fandom as loving the Eagles themselves. 

Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour" comes to Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field of all places, on Aug. 6 and 7. Expect some Eagles talk from the stage those nights...

Eagles notes on Sirianni's role, Carter's future and more

