December 08, 2023

Pink to play Lincoln Financial Field in August as part of extended 'Summer Carnival' tour

The pop singer played a pair of sold-out shows at Citizens Bank Park earlier this year. Tickets for her next Philadelphia concert go on sale Monday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Pink Philly Concert 2024 Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Pink has extended her Summer Carnival tour to include an Aug. 18 concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Following two sold-out shows at Citizens Bank Park last summer, Pink will be bringing her powerful vocals and acrobatic tricks to an even bigger Philadelphia stadium. 

The Doylestown native has extended her Summer Carnival tour into 2024, adding 17 more North American dates for next summer, including a homecoming show at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 18.

MORE: Andrea Bocelli to reschedule Philly concert due to health concerns

The general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Monday via Live Nation. There also are presales available now for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers.

"NORTH AMERICA – we had the BEST TIME with you this year, so we HAD to add more dates in 2024," Pink wrote on X. "Can't wait to see you there!!"

Pink's 2024 North American shows will feature special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script and Kid CutUp. 

Her Summer Carnival tour has already sold 3 million tickets and grossed $350 million. It stopped at cities in North America and Europe, and will head to Australia and New Zealand later this winter.

The tour, in support of Pink's latest album "TRUSTFALL," features colorful costumes, high-energy dance numbers and the aerial acrobatic stunts that have become synonymous with Pink concerts. Along with her newer hits — like latest single "All Out Of Fight" — Pink can be expected to perform fan-favorites like "So What" and "Just Give Me A Reason."

In September, Pink took over Citizens Bank Park for two nights and expressed her "true love" for the city on social media. 

"Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off," Pink wrote on Instagram. "These last two nights were pure magic. I've never felt more alchemy in my life."

Summer Carnival Tour 2024

Sunday, Aug. 18
Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

