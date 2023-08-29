Country singer Zach Bryan to perform at Lincoln Financial Field next summer

County crooner Zach Bryan, who just released a new, self-titled album, is coming to Philadelphia next summer.

Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour" will stop at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner are the opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., but there is also a a presale that starts Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

"This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream," Bryan said in an Instagram post. "Boys are headed home and gearin' up."

Bryan is currently finishing his "Burn, Burn, Burn" American tour, which featured back-to-back soldout shows at the Wells Fargo Center in May.



On Friday, Bryan unveiled "Zach Bryan," a 16-song album that features The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves. Bryan skyrocketed to fame last year with the release of his album "American Heartbreak," which included the Grammy-nominated hit "Something in the Orange."



The 27-year-old Oklahoma native, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2021 to pursue his music career, spent time last year living in Philly with his former girlfriend.

He proved his allegiance to his adopted city during a concert in New York in June. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones unexpectedly joined Bryan on stage, and Bryan grabbed the mic and yelled "Go Birds!"

During his Wells Fargo Center shows, Bryan wore a Sixers jersey and an Eagles jersey, so maybe he'll rock the kelly green next summer when he stops by the home of the Birds.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field

One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148