More Events:

August 29, 2023

Country singer Zach Bryan to perform at Lincoln Financial Field next summer

Tickets for the Philly stop on 'The Quittin Time Tour' go on sale next week

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
zach bryan philadelphia Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Country star Zach Bryan will play a concert Aug. 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as part of his 'The Quittin Time Tour.'

County crooner Zach Bryan, who just released a new, self-titled album, is coming to Philadelphia next summer.

Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour" will stop at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner are the opening acts.

MORE: Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., but there is also a a presale that starts Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. 

"This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream," Bryan said in an Instagram post. "Boys are headed home and gearin' up."

Bryan is currently finishing his "Burn, Burn, Burn" American tour, which featured back-to-back soldout shows at the Wells Fargo Center in May.

On Friday, Bryan unveiled "Zach Bryan," a 16-song album that features The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves. Bryan skyrocketed to fame last year with the release of his album "American Heartbreak," which included the Grammy-nominated hit "Something in the Orange." 

The 27-year-old Oklahoma native, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2021 to pursue his music career, spent time last year living in Philly with his former girlfriend. 

He proved his allegiance to his adopted city during a concert in New York in June. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones unexpectedly joined Bryan on stage, and Bryan grabbed the mic and yelled "Go Birds!"

During his Wells Fargo Center shows, Bryan wore a Sixers jersey and an Eagles jersey, so maybe he'll rock the kelly green next summer when he stops by the home of the Birds.

Zach Bryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour'

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Music Lincoln Financial Field Country Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Hackers in ransomware attack on Philly-area hospitals post patient data for sale on dark web
Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

Eagles sign CB Isaiah Rodgers
082823IsaiahRodgers

Illness

COVID-19 may trigger high blood pressure, study finds
High Blood Pressure COVID

Media

Could the false claims of election fraud by FOX News cost local station FOX29 its broadcast license?
fox 29 license renewal fcc

Entertainment

Philadelphia Film Society to host BYOB 'Barbie' night before the movie leaves theaters
BYOB Barbie

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved