Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour

July 30, 2023
Country legend Tim McGraw has announced a 2024 arena tour, which includes a stop in Philadelphia next summer.
The three-time Grammy winner will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on June 20, 2024 for his Standing Room Only tour.
Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.
Announcing the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce! Tickets on sale next Friday, Aug. 4th at 10am local time.— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 28, 2023
Go to https://t.co/VgCBhzPLLi to sign up for notifications! Can't wait to see you out there.... pic.twitter.com/Hlsck6yfRm
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
On tour, McGraw will be joined by Grammy-winning "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer Carly Pearce.
McGraw's tour announcement comes ahead of the Aug. 25 release of his new album, "Standing Room Only," his first new record since 2020's "Here On Earth," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.
The new album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently in the Top 15 on Country Radio. An acoustic version of the song was released earlier this month.
