Playboi Carti to perform in Philly this fall for Antagonist tour

Rapper Playboi Carti is going on tour this fall and will be headed to South Philadelphia. The Grammy-nominated musician headlines the Antagonist tour with supporting artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.

The tour begins in Denver and will make stops in Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and other cities before coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale on Friday, July 14 at noon.

This is Carti's fifth headlining tour but the first with the Opium Collective. (The supporting acts are all signed to Carti's record label, Opium). Carti's last tour in 2021 was in support of his first No. 1 album "Whole Lotta Red." Carti has not yet released another album but has released the song "Popular," a collaboration with the Weeknd and Madonna. His third studio album, MUSIC, is slated to be released this summer. And it was reported in June that Carti was working on a joint project with fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy. F1lthy, of the Philadelphia-based Working on Dying producer collective, confirmed he was the executive producer of the forthcoming album. "Antagonist" tour

Friday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m.