Lil Uzi Vert will play Philly this fall as part of Pink Tape Tour

Lil Uzi Vert is returning to Philadelphia later this year for a stop on their 17-city Pink Tape Tour.

The North Philly rapper, who just released their third album "Pink Tape" on June 30, will have a concert at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

The tour will be Lil Uzi's first as a headliner since 2018. It begins in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 21, with subsequent shows in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Dallas and other cities before culminating here.

Lil Uzi Vert fans reportedly crashed Spotify last Friday when "Pink Tape" was released. The album includes features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Don Toliver, and has received positive reviews, though several critics have complained about the length. "Pink Tape" boasts a whopping 26 tracks.

Lil Uzi Vert has been working on the "Pink Tape" since at least 2021 and released its lead single and new Eagles anthem, "Just Wanna Rock" in October 2022.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.