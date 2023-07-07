More Events:

July 07, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert will play Philly this fall as part of Pink Tape Tour

The concert takes place at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22; tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Lil Uzi Vert concert Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE via Sipa USA

Lil Uzi Vert will play Wells Fargo Center in November as part of the 'Pink Tape' concert tour, in support of the album of the same name.

Lil Uzi Vert is returning to Philadelphia later this year for a stop on their 17-city Pink Tape Tour.

The North Philly rapper, who just released their third album "Pink Tape" on June 30, will have a concert at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

MORE: Lil Uzi Vert featured in Apple Music's 'Hip-Hop DNA' podcast series

The tour will be Lil Uzi's first as a headliner since 2018. It begins in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 21, with subsequent shows in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Dallas and other cities before culminating here.

Lil Uzi Vert fans reportedly crashed Spotify last Friday when "Pink Tape" was released. The album includes features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Don Toliver, and has received positive reviews, though several critics have complained about the length. "Pink Tape" boasts a whopping 26 tracks.

Lil Uzi Vert has been working on the "Pink Tape" since at least 2021 and released its lead single and new Eagles anthem, "Just Wanna Rock" in October 2022. 

Pink Tape Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 22
8 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert North Philly South Philly Wells Fargo Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Camden County official won't apologize for telling 'gun-bearing freaks' from Philly to stay out of New Jersey
Camden Philly Cappelli

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Cape May County - Night in Venice

Sixers

Sixers to bring back center Montrezl Harrell on one-year deal
Montrezl-Harrell-Sixers-76ers_010422_USAT

Music

Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift Speak Now

Festivals

Ice cream festival returns to Reading Terminal Market with sweet treats, contests and more
Ice Cream Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved