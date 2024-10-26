'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and 'Abbott Elementary' crossover will be a two-episode event

Two sitcoms based in Philly are crossing the streams, with the crossover between "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Abbott Elementary" taking place across both shows.

The Gang from "It's Always Sunny" — played by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito — will appear on the ninth episode of the ongoing fourth season of "Abbott," Variety reports. Photos shared on social media by McElhenney show members of both casts posing together on set.

The first half of the crossover has already been filmed and it will take up the entire half-hour time slot when it airs on ABC. "Abbott" executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said that Day’s character will have a "pretty significant storyline" in the episode.

Meanwhile, production on Season 17 of "It's Always Sunny" has commenced, and characters from "Abbott" will show up on the FXX show for the second half.

"It was very fun," Olson told Variety about shooting the "Abbott" part of the crossover. "And (the "Abbott Elementary" cast will) be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show."

According to Olsen, she is excited to see the "Abbott" characters get "nasty," saying: "“They cannot do that at school; they can do that in the bar."

Halpern and Schumacker told Variety that McElhenney and Day visited the "Abbott" writers' room where they outlined general ideas together, and concerns about clashing tones between the two shows dissipated when filming began.

Season 17 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" isn't expected to air until 2025. Season 4 of "Abbott Elementary" began on Oct. 9, with its premiere episode reaching more than 6 million viewers.