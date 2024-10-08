'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 includes a Will Smith-inspired line dance

"Abbott Elementary" fans can expect some big Willie style in the upcoming season.

Quinta Brunson shared two clips from the sitcom's fourth season Tuesday on "Good Morning America," including one of the cast performing a line dance to Will Smith's "Wild Wild West." As Brunson and her co-star Tyler James Williams explained, not everyone was familiar with the choreography, which is specific to Philadelphia. But the actors took on the routine with enthusiasm, even at their own expense.

"Fun fact: I threw my hip out in that scene," Williams said. "I got a little bit too into it, that happens to me sometimes."

Another clip from the season premiere, debuting Wednesday, shows the teachers grappling with the construction of a nearby golf course. The green has brought "new people" to West Philly, as Brunson's character Jeanine says in the footage, and not the ones who normally attend Abbott Elementary. Jeanine and her co-workers welcome a smiling white family who admit "nearly every person and website we know" told them to put their son in private school.

Is the show referencing the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, now in the midst of a multi-million dollar renovation? It's unclear from the clip, though the episode summary references a "new golf course." Fictional or real, this recreational space apparently exposes tensions between longtime residents of the community and gentrifiers moving in "just to play."

Brunson, the show's creator, also discussed the forthcoming crossover episode with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." She and "It's Always Sunny" co-creator Rob McElhenney confirmed the speculation last week with photos of the merged casts outside the fictional school.

"I think it's going to work better than people expect," Brunson said. "The shows have two very different tones. That's putting it lightly. But it works because of Philadelphia. Philadelphia is this richly diverse, dirty, horrible city sometimes and we can all share our dirt with each other, and I think that's what you're going to get in that episode.

"Sorry, Philly. There's probably a nicer way to say that."

Brunson and Williams also teased their characters' romantic status after their cliffhanger kiss in the Season 3 finale. Watch the interview below:

