Turkey Hill brings back Graham Slam ice cream, a Phillies fan favorite

The Phillies' season begins Thursday, and as excitement for another World Series run builds throughout the Delaware Valley, a fan-favorite treat also is returning.

Turkey Hill is bringing back its Graham Slam ice cream.

MORE NEWS: Charlie Manuel-inspired cheesesteaks among new food offerings at Citizens Bank Park

Its return comes in response to fierce demand from Phillies fans and ice creams lovers alike. The flavor, made with chocolate marshmallow cups and graham cracker swirl, was last sold in 2017.

Turkey Hill, based in Lancaster County, said the ice cream flavor is its "most requested flavor of all time."

"Turkey Hill fans spoke and we listened," said Brittany Smith, a marketing director at Turkey Hill. "After almost daily requests and seeing a highly positive sentiment tied to bringing back our fan-favorite Graham Slam flavor, we couldn't be more excited to do just that – everyone loves a good comeback, especially when it involves ice cream."

The ice cream is expected to become available at ShopRite, Weis, Giant, Acme, Price Chopper and Walmart stores in the Philadelphia region soon.

To celebrate, Turkey Hill is encouraging ice cream lovers to enter a contest to win a Graham Slam prize pack – four tubs of the ice cream shipped in a reusable cooler bag.

Howard Smith/USA Today Sports A Phillies fan enjoys Turkey Hill's Graham Slam ice cream in 2010.

The Graham Slam ice cream previously had an affiliation with the Phillies, with the team's logo appearing on the packaging, but that ended during the flavor's previous run. Though the Phils may not be involved this time, Graham Slam forever will be synonymous with Phillies baseball.

Let me paint a beautiful summer picture: The Phillies are holding a 4-1 lead at home over the Mets, the seventh inning stretch comes and you quickly hit the kitchen to grab a bowl of Graham Slam to enjoy the rest of the Phils' win. I can taste it.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader