Charlie Manuel-inspired cheesesteaks among new food offerings at Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies open their 2023 home schedule on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, welcoming fans back to Citizens Bank Park as the team looks to make another World Series run. Fans at the ballpark can try out a number of new concessions introduced by food vendor Aramark.

Tops among the new choices at Citizens Bank Park will be Uncle Charlie's Steaks, a cheesesteak stand dedicated to beloved former manager and 2008 World Series champ Charlie Manuel.

The stand, located in Section 109 along the foul line in right field, will have Philly cheesesteaks served on seeded rolls from Liscio's Italian Bakery in South Jersey. The cheesesteaks come with Herr's kettle chips.

This year, Aramark will have a "Seasons Inning Stretch" theme that brings new options to the ballpark in the spring, summer and fall.

The spring menu addition will be a jerk chicken sandwich served on a brioche roll with pickle slaw and fried plantains. That will be available in Section 143 behind left field.

Another new menu item, Mexican Street Popcorn, will be available at Pass and Stow, the sports pub and beer garden adjacent to the third base gate. Pass and Stow opens 90 minutes before the start of each home game remains open until post-game. Mexican Street Popcorn is tossed in-house with tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese.

Provided Image/Aramark Sports + Entertainment Mexican Street Popcorn will be at Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park.

Pass and Stow also will have South Philly Disco Fries with roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

Provided Image/Aramark Sports + Entertainment Disco Fries will be available at Pass and Stow.

Federal Donuts, located in Section 140 behind the third base line, will debut new crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce.

Provided Image/Aramark Sports + Entertainment Federal Donuts will have new chicken tenders at Citizens Bank Park.

Last season, the Phillies introduced the Jersey Shore's popular Manco & Manco Pizza and Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken, the Mount Holly concept part-owned by former Phillies star Ryan Howard.

Aramark's seasonal menu this year means fans can expect a rotation of new offerings as the year unfolds.

“Our teams have been working through the offseason to develop menu creations and venue advancements that will deliver the memorable gameday experiences that fans have come to expect, and we look forward to showcasing everything new that we have to offer," said Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment.