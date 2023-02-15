Sen. Bob Casey will not need further prostate cancer treatment after successful surgery, his office says

Sen. Bob Casey underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Doctors reported that the scheduled surgery went "well" and that the Pennsylvania lawmaker will not require further treatment," Casey spokesperson Mairéad Lynn said.

"Sen. Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery," Lynn said.

Casey, 62, announced his diagnosis in January.

"While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said at the time.

Casey, a Democrat, is in his third term as senator.

His father, former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert Casey, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and received radiation treatment. Before that, the elder Casey had been diagnosed with familial amyloidosis, a genetic condition that causes abnormal protein build-up and required a rare heart-liver transplant in 1993. Robert Casey died in 2000 at age 68 from an infection.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among American men. In 2022, there were about 268,490 new cases in the U.S.

The state's newest senator, John Fetterman, was hospitalized for several days earlier this month in Washington after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman, who had suffered a stroke in May, returned to the Senate floor Monday.